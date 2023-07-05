AEW Fight Forever: How To Get 3 Belts in Road To Elite | Triple Crown Guide

Holding three title belts at the same time is absolutely possible in AEW Fight Forever, and you’ll earn the Triple Crown achievement / trophy if you manage to do it in Road To Elite mode. Because you can play the story mode at any difficulty, this might sound easy — just lower the difficulty for one run of the story and you’re basically guaranteed to win, right?

Not so fast. Road To Elite stories are semi-randomized and we don’t fully understand how one storyline connects to the next. Because of that, getting the right storylines to earn all three (or four maximum) titles at the same time can be extremely tricky. Check the full guide below for two methods you can try.

What Is Triple Crown? | Achievement Guide

To earn the Triple Crown achievement / trophy in AEW Fight Forever you’ll need to earn three Title Belts and hold them at the same time in Road To Elite mode.

This is especially difficult because storylines in Road To Elite are seemingly random — but players have reported success in getting the same storylines by completing specific actions. By winning (or losing) with specific characters, you’ll go through story blocks in essentially the same way every time. We don’t fully understand why or how, but after testing, we got the same results. It might be luck. It might be based on heel / face alignment, win record, or just what character you’re playing.

Whatever the case, here’s how we managed to hold x3 belts at the same time. If you’re really lucky, technically it is possible to hold x4 belts at the same time, so you don’t have to be perfect. You just have to win and retain. Here’s how to unlock one of the toughest achievements in AEW Fight Forever.

How To Unlock 3 Title Belts In Road To Elite

To win the title belts, there are two routes you can go for. Players swear that the Women’s Wrestling route is much easier — but you can also use Kenny Omega by following an unorthodox career path. Unless otherwise stated, you must win every match.

Women’s Wrestling Route

Chapter 0 : Win the Casino Battle Royale with any Female Wrestler / CAW.

: Win the Casino Battle Royale with any Female Wrestler / CAW. Chapter 1 : Win the Women’s Title .

: Win the . Chapter 2 : Retain the Women’s Title by winning title matches.

: Retain the Women’s Title by winning title matches. Chapter 3 : Play all Rampage bonus matches to earn the TNT Title on Week 4. After that, defeat Brian Cage + Darby Allen for the FTW Title .

: Play all bonus matches to earn the on Week 4. After that, defeat Brian Cage + Darby Allen for the . Chapter 4: Fight former AEW Champions to win the AEW Title.

Alternatively, you can play as Kenny Omega. Unlike the Women’s Wrestling CAW, you must lose the prologue Casino Battle Royale match. Everything else? Win and you should follow this path.

Kenny Omega Route

Chapter 0 : Lose the Casino Battle Royale as Kenny Omega .

: Lose the Casino Battle Royale as . Chapter 1 : Win the Tag Title .

: Win the . Chapter 2 : Fight Death Triangle. (No title.)

: Fight Death Triangle. (No title.) Chapter 3 : Win the three-way ladder match for the FTW Title .

: Win the three-way ladder match for the . Chapter 4: Win the Fatal four-way match for the AEW Title.

Those are the two paths we know — there may be more. Difficulty doesn’t matter here, so you can play on the lowest or highest difficulty and still get the same storyline / match results. The only important difference in difficulty is how much you score and how much money you earn. Otherwise, nothing else changes. If you’re struggling, go ahead and drop the difficulty down to make this challenge easier.