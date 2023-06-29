AEW Fight Forever: How To Earn 100,000 Cash Fast

Beat one minigame for big money.

Get cash fast in AEW Fight Forever without grinding hundreds of matches or completing difficult challenges. If you complete the challenges listed below — some of which you may not understand without a little explanation — you can earn 100,00 AEW Cash and only actually win one match. You can get your career started right and buy up all the cosmetics you’ll need to fully personalize your wrestler, their entrance and even a full arena. Learn how to make money easy with the full guide below.

What Are Normal Challenges?

To earn cash fast and get the custom apparel or unlockable wrestlers you want right away, you can complete some incredibly simple Normal Challenges. Normal Challenges can be found under the Challenges Tab on the main menu. Select ‘Challenges‘ and then ‘Normal‘ to see your progress on these challenges.

Normal Challenges are the standard challenges you can complete while playing AEW Fight Forever. There is no time limit. Think of these are overall challenges you can work toward while playing.

Normal Challenges give you the biggest AEW Cash rewards. Daily and Weekly challenges can also give you bonus cash — Daily challenges give 800 AEW Cash while Weekly challenges give 3,750 AEW Cash. You'll complete these challenges naturally as you progress.

Normal Challenges can only be completed once, so this is a one-time farming opportunity. Completing these challenges and collecting the rewards, you’ll rapidly earn more than enough to buy anything you want from the AEW Shop. More custom items will be added later, but for now Normal Challenges should give you access to almost anything for you custom wrestlers.

How To Earn AEW Cash Fast | Beginner’s Guide

To earn a huge stockpile of AEW Cash, you’ll want to target the following extremely simple Normal Challenges. Some of these require further explanation. Check below for a breakdown on how to quickly complete them.

Play a match against a COM opponent in Exhibition | +$10,000

Defeat a COM opponent in Exhibition | +$10,000

Create your first Custom Wrestler | +$10,000

Change the attire of an AEW Wrestler | +$10,000

Create your first Custom Arena | +$10,000

Manually change Championships in the Settings.

Modify an entrance for the first time | +$5,000

Modify a Custom Wrestler’s moves for the first time | +$5,000

Play your first Online Ranked Match | +$5,000

Spectate a COM vs. COM match | +$5,000

Play Road to Elite for the first time | +$5,000

Make your first purchase within the Shop | +$5,000

Edit a team for the first time | +$5,000

Manually move a championship for the first time | +$5,000

Equip your first badge | +$5,000

Play your first minigame | +$5,000

Change The Attire of An AEW Wrestler: Go to Custom -> Wrestler -> Modify Wrestler. Most AEW Wrestlers, you can only change their Entrance Attire. Do it and select Finalize to earn your reward.

Play Your First Online Ranked Match: Go to Online -> Ranked Match to begin. The beauty of this challenge is that you don’t need to win. Lose and earn your reward.

Spectate A COM vs. COM Match: Go to Exhibition -> 1-on-1 -> Normal. On the Vs. screen, place your P1 icon on the lower slot between the two silhouettes. This makes you a spectator. Select the wrestlers and watch the fight — or go do something else until the fight is over.

Manually Move A Championship: On the Main Menu, press the Gear (Settings) icon (Xbox: Y / PS: Triangle) and go to Championship Management. From this menu you can manage who has what championship.

Equip Your First Badge: Like with Championships, access the Gear (Settings) icon. Select Edit Profile -> Badge. You’ll probably only have a Badge 2 unlocked at this point. Equip it — you’ll earn easy badges just for starting the Road To Elite mode.

Play Your First Minigame: Minigames are found in the Road To Elite mode. Play it a little bit and you’ll quickly encounter minigames during your daily routine.

And that’s it! Enjoy your cash and purchase whatever you want from the AEW Shop.

