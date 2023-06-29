AEW Fight Forever: How To Earn A 7 Star Match | Match of the Year Guide

The star system no longer applies in AEW Fight Forever because you can earn an impossible 7 Star Match if you fight hard enough. Only the biggest of the big matches will give you a chance of earning this coveted secret rating — there’s even a secret achievement / trophy you’ll get. And you’ll get big AEW Cash rewards just for earning high rank matches. Below, we’ll give a few tips to help you earn 3, 4, 5 and even 7 stars. We’ll give you a hint. It takes a lot of Signature Moves.

Match of the Year | Challenge Guide

To break the scale and earn a 7 Star Match, you’ll need to go above and beyond. Earning a 7 Star Match unlocks the following rewards.

Match of the Year Achievement / Trophy

Earn a star rating of 3 Stars or higher in Exhibition | +$15,000 AEW Cash

Earn a star rating of 4 Stars or higher in Exhibition | +$15,000 AEW Cash

Earn a star rating of 5 Stars or higher in Exhibition | +$15,000 AEW Cash

For completing this challenge, you’ll earn an achievement / trophy and (if you haven’t unlocked these already) +$45,000 AEW Cash.

How To Get 7 Stars

Ladders can make getting more stars easier.

Earning 5 or 7 Stars isn’t an exact science. Even if you follow these tips, you may not get 7 Stars. You’ll need to be efficient and learn everything you can about how to play. The better you are at the game, the easier you’ll find earning high star ratings.

But, even beginner players can get a 7 Star Rating. Matches are graded by how much HP you have left, moves used, match length and more. We don’t know exactly how to influence all of these ratings, but we do know that specific types of matches are much easier to earn high ratings with.

Casino Battle Royale : Start 1st and eliminate as many COM wrestlers as possible to win. Performing more Signature Moves (and taunting) will help give you a high score. If you manage to win one of these extremely long matches, you’re very likely to score 7-Stars.

: Start and eliminate as many wrestlers as possible to win. Performing more (and taunting) will help give you a high score. If you manage to win one of these extremely long matches, you’re very likely to score 7-Stars. To make this easy, use your Signature , throw the wrestler into the ropes while they’re weak, then kick them off. If a wrestler doesn’t fly over the ropes and land on the edge of the ring, just use your Signature again.

, throw the wrestler into the ropes while they’re weak, then kick them off. If a wrestler doesn’t fly over the ropes and land on the edge of the ring, just use your Signature again. NOTE: I recommend using Bryan Danielson or Kenny Omega for easier wins. Also, your position during the Casino Battle Royale is random. Restart until you’re in the first position.

If the Casino Battle Royale isn’t working for you, try these other shorter match types.

Lights Out Match : During a Lights Out Match, hit Signature Moves and Finishers on top of thumbtacks . Do this over and over. Aim to use your Signature / Finisher 5-8 times before the pin.

: During a Lights Out Match, hit and on top of . Do this over and over. Aim to use your Signature / Finisher before the pin. Ladder Match: Like the Lights Out Match, use Signature Moves and Finishers. When you’re not hitting your specials, use lots and lots of Ladder attacks. Aim to use your Signature / Finisher 5-8 times before the pin.

And that’s how you can game the system and earn a 7-Star Rating. You may need to practice more to smoothly pull off your moves without taking too much damage, but the more Signatures / Finishers you hit, the higher your rating will be.