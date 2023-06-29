Diablo 4: How To Reset Nightmare Dungeons & Farm Even Faster

A Nightmare Dungeon reset trick has been discovered in Diablo 4, allowing you (and a friend) to replay Nightmare Dungeons over and over to farm for huge EXP. After the recent 1.03 Patch buffed EXP drops from almost every endgame activity, Nightmare Dungeons are suddenly the best event for grinding levels.

Previously, standard dungeons packed with enemies were a great way to level up in a Post Level-50 world, but we’re all about Nightmare Dungeons now. Not only were EXP rewards for completion boosted, but enemies in general just drop more EXP. Even better, Blizzard devs have promised to increase enemy density in Nightmare Dungeons for even more EXP.

Essentially, you’ll want to farm Nightmare Dungeons as much as possible to race your way to Level 100. Gaining levels after completing the main story can be a drag, but farming Nightmare Dungeons makes this task just a little easier. With the EXP boost for defeating random monsters, the best strategy (right now) for earning fast EXP is blazing through Nightmare Dungeons with a friend. And now you can repeat the same Nightmare Dungeon over-and-over for even better results.

More Diablo 4 guides:

All Guides & Walkthroughs | Class Overview | Necromancer Shadowblight Minions Build | Barbarian Unconstrained Berserk Build | Golem Summoning | Accessibility Options To Change First | Potion Upgrades & Increase Max Capacity | Unlocking Horses | Silent Chests & Whispering Keys | Secret of the Spring Quest Solution | Early Game Loot Farm

How To Reset Nightmare Dungeons | Trick Guide

To reset a Nightmare Dungeon, you’ll need to join a party of at least 2. This trick can only be done with 2 players in a team working together. So far, we haven’t found a solo method that still works after the 1.03 Patch. This trick lets you replay the same Nightmare Dungeon and retains the same Aspect after reset.

Follow these steps to reset a Nightmare Dungeon.

Join a party with 2 or more players.

with players. Use the Nightmare Sigil and access the dungeon. (Teleport!)

and access the dungeon. (Teleport!) Clear the dungeon but don’t fight the boss .

but don’t fight the . Leave the Nightmare Dungeon with the full party.

with the full party. Switch Party Leader . Make a new lead .

. Make a new . The new Party Leader must decline World Switch .

. After declining, the new Party Leader must leave the party .

must . Rejoin the party and the Nightmare Dungeon will be reset.

Normally, Nightmare Dungeons CAN NOT be reset or replayed until you acquire another Sigil for the same dungeon, which is purely random chance. There are high-tier favorites for best Nightmare Dungeons, and now you can actually take advantage of them.

What Are The Best Nightmare Dungeons To Farm?

After the EXP buff and with this reset, we can finally take advantage of the best Nightmare Dungeons. Previously, there was no way to farm specific Nightmare Dungeons — you’d just have to hope and pray you’d get the right Sigils for the best Nightmare Dungeons. Using the farming method, you’ll be able to hunt for Nightmare Sigils until you get one you’d like to repeat.

These are what we believe are the best Nightmare Dungeons for pure EXP farming. These are the sigils you’ll want to lookout for — and upgrade tiers with the Occultist.

Best EXP Farm Nightmare Dungeons :

: Aldurwood

Blind Burrow

Champion’s Demise

Earthen Wound

Guulrahn Canals

Onyx Hold

These dungeons are simple and packed with enemies. The higher the enemy density in a tighter space, the more efficient farming will be. Aim for these specific Nightmare Dungeons while grinding and try using the reset trick once you find one of these six top-tier Nightmare Dungeons.