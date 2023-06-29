PlayStation Store Currently Features A Level Up Sale Promo

We’re getting towards the end of the week here, and that means a weekend is inbound. If you’re looking to enjoy the weekend with plenty of exciting new video games or just boost up the experience you’re currently having with a title, then you’re in luck. Today on the official PlayStation Store, a sale promo is going on right now that features deals on various DLC and expansions. The sale is dubbed Level Up, and you can find quite a few discounts to pick through right now.

As the name suggests, this sale promo is mainly aimed at discounts for DLC and expansions for video games. Typically you can find a few sale promos at any given time for the PlayStation Store, so if you’re not finding anything of interest in this discount promo, you might want to check some of the others currently going on. Of course, with Level Up being the latest promo right now, you’ll find the sale lasting a bit longer than the others. That said, we’ll highlight a few discounts you can find through this promo below.

PlayStation Level-Up Sale Highlights

Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate DLC Bundle $13.40

Cities: Skylines – Ultimate Content Bundle $49.99

Chivalry 2 King’s Edition Content $4.99

Fallout 4: Far Harbor $5.99

Fallout 4: Nuka-World $3.99

Fallout 4- Automatron $3.99

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition 100,000 Red Orbs $1.59

Planet Coaster: Vintage & World’s Fair Bundle $5.99

Overcooked! 2 Season Pass $7.99

Frostpunk: Season Pass $8.74

Control Season Pass $4.49

Ride 3 Season Pass $5.99

Ride 4 Season Pass $5.99

Umbrella Corps Upgrade Pack $4.99

This is just a small highlight of what is currently being offered right now through the official PlayStation Store Level Up sale promo. You can view the sale for yourself to see if there’s anything of interest. After all, there are over 500 different items for sale, so you might spot some DLC from your current favorite game you’re playing today. Meanwhile, it’s a sale that will be around for a little while now. Currently, the sale will be available for players to go through until July 12, 2023. So there’s no immediate rush to go through the deals right now, as you’ll have some time to sift through the different pages.