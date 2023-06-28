Bloober Team Is Done With Psychological Horror Games

Regarding Bloober Team, the development studio is known for delivering some thrilling psychological horror games. Since 2016, the studio has been known for creating truly terrifying experiences. This studio found its niche with games like Layers of Fear, Observer, Blair Witch, and The Medium. But it looks like the team is not satisfied with staying in, just with psychological horror. Instead, they are closing the book on just working on psychological horror games this year and will embark on a new journey, albeit one that is still close to what the studio is known for.

Don’t worry; it doesn’t look like Bloober Team is leaving horror. Speaking with Engadget, the co-founder of Bloober Team, Piotr Babieno, stated that they are moving on to Bloober Team 3.0. With Bloober Team 2.0, the focus was going into the psychological horror genre. They were successful as they could deliver horror titles focused on the environment and storytelling. But that’s not enough anymore, as Piotr wants to make something focusing more on gameplay mechanics. As a result, they will stick with horror but add a bit more of an action component to the gameplay.

We focused on the story, we focused on the mood, we focused on the quality of graphics and music, but we didn’t put a lot of attention on the gameplay mechanics. It wasn’t our target. But we decided that there was a ceiling that we couldn’t break if we did not deliver something fresh, something new. Piotr Babieno – Engadget

Right now, the Silent Hill 2 remake will be their first take in this direction. Silent Hill 2 is still a psychological horror game, but there’s combat here. It’s limited, and being a survival horror experience, combat is not the main focus. But this should show off how well Bloober Team can handle this new direction they are striving toward. Meanwhile, Piotr noted that dabbling into the Silent Hill franchise was something they had been after since 2015.

This year is like closing the era of making psychological horror games. Right now we are going into Bloober Team 3.0, making mass-market horror. Piotr Babieno – Engadget

The studio first proposed a spin-off game for the series, but that didn’t pan out. Instead, Konami reached out back in 2019 to ask Bloober Team to be one of the studios to pitch a Silent Hill 2 remake. With several studios likely also working on a similar pitch, Bloober Team’s take won Konami over.

Unfortunately, we are still waiting for some gameplay footage to surface. Right now, we only have one trailer to announce the remake, which offers a few cinematics of the upcoming game. Meanwhile, we are also waiting for just when Bloober Team and Konami are releasing this remake into the marketplace. But if you still haven’t seen the remake trailer, you can view it below.