Fallout: London Gets Delayed To Avoid Starfield

Normally we don’t cover too much in terms of mods, but there are a few out there that gained so much anticipation it’s hard not to share. Fallout: London might have already been on your radar, and if it hasn’t, you might want to take note. This is not an official game, so you didn’t miss any major announcements from the folks at Bethesda. Instead, this is a massive mod that essentially adds a DLC expansion to Fallout 4. But unfortunately, it’s being delayed and not necessarily because the development team working on the project needed more time.

Instead, the reason for this delay is all about avoiding the release alongside Starfield. Now if you didn’t know about Fallout: London, you definitely know Starfield. This is Bethesda’s next major RPG release, and it should be a massive hit. Fans are eagerly awaiting its launch this September, and it will likely spark quite a few subscriptions to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Today, we’re discovering that the official Fallout: London YouTube channel released a new progress video upload. Of course, the video offered some insight into the different aspects of the game, such as in-game items and progress to the map design.

However, the main focus we’re after is the actual release. The project leader of the game, Dean Carter, stated that they didn’t have any release date planned just yet. But there was an internal release for the third quarter of this year. But since the Starfield game was delayed and is now slated to launch at the same time, the team is pushing this game back to the fourth quarter. Dean noted that this would give you more time to play Starfield and give the team working on Fallout: London more time to polish the mod up for a release.

Again, if you haven’t been keeping tabs, this Fallout: London is a mod for Fallout 4. Players will get tossed into a new setting not set within America. Additionally, the development team noted that this would give them opportunities to explore pre-war European history and the different effects that were had from the Resource Wars. Meanwhile, you’ll want to follow the Fallout: London YouTube channel to continue getting updates on this game. For now, you can view the latest progress video upload that was recently uploaded down below.