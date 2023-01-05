Goose Goose Duck: How To Eject Yourself Into Space | Secret Achievement Guide

Sick of the cruel, unforgiving world of Goose Goose Duck? Would you rather explore the galaxy instead of huddling for yet another meeting? You can break the rules and make life easier for your enemies with this secret achievement — you’ll earn the ‘Written Out Of The Script’ achievement by spacing yourself. It isn’t as easy as it sounds.

Goose Goose Duck is a social multiplayer deduction game where you play as a Goose (or a disguised Duck) with the goal of surviving the round, discovering the criminal, or getting away with your crimes. Patterned very closely after Among Us, Goose Goose Duck adds more chaos to the equation with dozens of potential classes each with their own unique traits and skills. Generally, Goose Goose Duck looks very different from its obvious inspiration, but for this particular achievement. we’ll be entering the closest homage to Among Us. We’re boarding a spaceship.

To earn the ‘Written Out Of The Script’ secret achievement, you’ll need to eject yourself into space. Why let other players decide for you? Take your fate into your own hands with this secret (and unique) death animation. Okay, maybe you’ll only want to do this once.

Play on the map SS Mother Goose . This is the space map.

. This is the space map. Go to the Cargo Bay — it is located at the southeast corner of the map.

— it is located at the southeast corner of the map. Wait until Round 2 . Ducks will be able to sabotage the ship.

. Ducks will be able to sabotage the ship. Wait for Ducks to close the Cargo Bay doors. Once you’re locked inside, the doors to space will open.

And that’s it! You’ll get a unique death animation and earn a hidden achievement on Steam. Not a bad reward, and a fun little activity you can accomplish with friends — if you really want to show off.

This can require some randomness to unlock, as you really can’t launch yourself. You’ll need help from other players, as the doors to space won’t open until the Ducks act first. If you don’t get blown out into space the first time, you can always try again in a future round.

Goose Goose Duck is a Free To Play social deduction multiplayer game — and it is free to play right now! Goose Goose Duck is available to play right now on Steam, iOS and Android. Learn where to download on all platforms right here. There are more secret achievements to discover in Goose Goose Duck, and as one of the most popular games on the Steam Charts as of now, there’s plenty of people to join online for some murder mystery fun.