Goose Goose Duck: All Roles Explained

There are six game modes in Goose Goose Duck for players to enjoy. Since the modes require different things from the players, they each assign a handful of different roles for them to take on meaning that the goals of the player may change depending on which role they’re assigned.

Because Goose Goose Duck is a hidden role game, the other players shouldn’t know your role and what you’re trying to do. This means that you might be left scratching your head a little bit if you’re assigned a role you’ve never played before because you won’t be able to talk with the rest of the players about what you should be doing. Use the guide below to learn exactly what each role means and how to play them.

All Roles Explained

There are 43 different types of roles in Goose Goose Duck. Here’s what you need to know about each of them:

Goose Roles

Goose roles are given to the “standard” players of the game. They usually involve completing tasks and trying to stay alive.

Gravy: the Gravy role has you completing tasks as usual, however, as you complete more tasks, your bounty rises. If you survive until the end of the match, you’ll be able to keep your bounty. You can only be killed if you’re in an area alone, however, which means that if you have a high bounty, you’ll want to stay with the rest of the pack.

the Gravy role has you completing tasks as usual, however, as you complete more tasks, your bounty rises. If you survive until the end of the match, you’ll be able to keep your bounty. You can only be killed if you’re in an area alone, however, which means that if you have a high bounty, you’ll want to stay with the rest of the pack. Medium: the Medium role is pretty simple. The only difference between a Medium and a regular Goose is that Mediums get to know the number of ghosts during the game. Keep an eye on the number and you’ll be able to know once someone has been killed.

the Medium role is pretty simple. The only difference between a Medium and a regular Goose is that Mediums get to know the number of ghosts during the game. Keep an eye on the number and you’ll be able to know once someone has been killed. Vigilante: Vigilantes function like a regular Goose, but you’re able to kill one other player per game. This means that if you think you know who the Duck is but they don’t get voted out, you can try to kill them. We warned, however, since killing a fellow player is exactly what convinces everyone that you’re a Duck.

Vigilantes function like a regular Goose, but you’re able to kill one other player per game. This means that if you think you know who the Duck is but they don’t get voted out, you can try to kill them. We warned, however, since killing a fellow player is exactly what convinces everyone that you’re a Duck. Sheriff: Sheriffs are able to kill as many people as they like in a single match, however, if they kill a fellow Goose, they’ll be killed alongside their victim.

Sheriffs are able to kill as many people as they like in a single match, however, if they kill a fellow Goose, they’ll be killed alongside their victim. Canadian: When killed, a Canadian’s body will automatically be self-reported after one second. It’s useful as an alarm bell of sorts as it can’t be predicted by a Duck and the report will likely catch them off guard.

When killed, a Canadian’s body will automatically be self-reported after one second. It’s useful as an alarm bell of sorts as it can’t be predicted by a Duck and the report will likely catch them off guard. Lover: Lovers can be either a Goose or a Duck and both players will win if they’re the last two left alive.

Lovers can be either a Goose or a Duck and both players will win if they’re the last two left alive. Mimic: The Ducks will see Mimics as “one of their own,” but be warned: they can still kill you.

The Ducks will see Mimics as “one of their own,” but be warned: they can still kill you. Detective: You’re able to see if other players have killed someone in a round. This can be useful for finding Ducks, but since there are other types of characters that can kill, seeing that someone has killed that round isn’t a surefire sign that they’re a Duck.

You’re able to see if other players have killed someone in a round. This can be useful for finding Ducks, but since there are other types of characters that can kill, seeing that someone has killed that round isn’t a surefire sign that they’re a Duck. Birdwatcher: Birdwatchers can see through walls meaning they know what’s happening in a room before they even enter. It also means that they might be able to see a Duck kill a Goose on the opposite side of a wall.

Birdwatchers can see through walls meaning they know what’s happening in a room before they even enter. It also means that they might be able to see a Duck kill a Goose on the opposite side of a wall. Bodyguard: Bodyguards need to protect a specifically assigned player for the entire match. If you’re killed instead of your target, you’ll be given bonus coins at the end of the game.

Bodyguards need to protect a specifically assigned player for the entire match. If you’re killed instead of your target, you’ll be given bonus coins at the end of the game. Politician: If there’s a tie in voting between you and someone else, you’ll survive the vote. Additionally, you can’t be sent to jail in the Goosechapel map.

If there’s a tie in voting between you and someone else, you’ll survive the vote. Additionally, you can’t be sent to jail in the Goosechapel map. Locksmith: The Locksmith can open the jail door in the Goosechapel map.

The Locksmith can open the jail door in the Goosechapel map. Mortician: The Mortician is able to investigate a dead body to see what their role was.

The Mortician is able to investigate a dead body to see what their role was. Celebrity: When the Celebrity dies, all Geese are immediately alerted. This can be used to find Ducks who didn’t know when the alarm was raised.

When the Celebrity dies, all Geese are immediately alerted. This can be used to find Ducks who didn’t know when the alarm was raised. Adventurer: Adventurers can’t be killed by environmental hazards.

Adventurers can’t be killed by environmental hazards. Avenger: If the Avenger sees a murder happen, they temporarily have the ability to kill other avians.

If the Avenger sees a murder happen, they temporarily have the ability to kill other avians. Esper: Espers can prevent any telepathic attacks from Ducks. If you manage to block one, your location will be revealed to all Ducks in the match.

Espers can prevent any telepathic attacks from Ducks. If you manage to block one, your location will be revealed to all Ducks in the match. Astral: Astral Geese can send their ghost through walls for ten seconds at a time. While in ghost form, their body is able to be killed and you’ll only be able to see things in black and white meaning that you won’t be able to easily identify another player based on their color alone.

Astral Geese can send their ghost through walls for ten seconds at a time. While in ghost form, their body is able to be killed and you’ll only be able to see things in black and white meaning that you won’t be able to easily identify another player based on their color alone. Engineer: Engineers can see where Ducks are calling sabotages from on the mini-map. When one is called, you can vent for a small amount of time.

Engineers can see where Ducks are calling sabotages from on the mini-map. When one is called, you can vent for a small amount of time. Street Urchin: Street Urchins can open locked doors from the inside meaning that escaping jail is very trivial.

Street Urchins can open locked doors from the inside meaning that escaping jail is very trivial. Tracker: Trackers can see players that are outside during a sandstorm on their mini-map. The map doesn’t say specifically who is outside since the players are represented by red dots.

Duck Roles

Duck roles are often the saboteurs and antagonists of each game. Their tasks are fake which means they have to try and blend in with the Geese while they complete their hidden objectives.

Cannibal: Cannibals can eat one corpse per game meaning that someone can disappear and not be found for a meeting.

Cannibals can eat one corpse per game meaning that someone can disappear and not be found for a meeting. Morphling: Morphlings can shapeshift to mask themselves as other players in a match down to their color and cosmetics.

Morphlings can shapeshift to mask themselves as other players in a match down to their color and cosmetics. Silencer: The Silencer is able to mute players during meetings making proper communication difficult. As a tradeoff, you won’t be able to vent.

The Silencer is able to mute players during meetings making proper communication difficult. As a tradeoff, you won’t be able to vent. Lover: Lovers can be either a Goose or a Duck and both players will win if they’re the last two left alive.

Lovers can be either a Goose or a Duck and both players will win if they’re the last two left alive. Professional: When a Professional kills a Goose, their body disappears from sight but can be discovered if a Goose gets close enough to it. As a tradeoff, Professionals can’t report bodies.

When a Professional kills a Goose, their body disappears from sight but can be discovered if a Goose gets close enough to it. As a tradeoff, Professionals can’t report bodies. Spy: The Spy is able to reveal who someone voted for if the Spy is the only one who votes for that person.

The Spy is able to reveal who someone voted for if the Spy is the only one who votes for that person. Assassin: Assassins are able to kill Geese during meetings if they can correctly guess their roles. This ability can be used twice per game and if you guess incorrectly you’ll be killed.

Assassins are able to kill Geese during meetings if they can correctly guess their roles. This ability can be used twice per game and if you guess incorrectly you’ll be killed. Hitman: When a Hitman makes a successful kill, they’ll be given a coin bonus.

When a Hitman makes a successful kill, they’ll be given a coin bonus. Snitch: If a Snitch is the only person to vote for someone during a meeting, that person is put in jail.

If a Snitch is the only person to vote for someone during a meeting, that person is put in jail. Party: The Party is able to give other players a high-pitched voice during meetings. There isn’t much to this one other than creating chaos for all players.

The Party is able to give other players a high-pitched voice during meetings. There isn’t much to this one other than creating chaos for all players. Demolitionist: The Demolitionist is able to plant explosives on other players which detonate after a few seconds. Take note: this is the only way that the Demolitionist can kill other players.

The Demolitionist is able to plant explosives on other players which detonate after a few seconds. Take note: this is the only way that the Demolitionist can kill other players. Identity Thief: Once the Identity Thief kills a Goose, they can shapeshift into them until the next meeting starts.

Once the Identity Thief kills a Goose, they can shapeshift into them until the next meeting starts. Ninja: The Ninja can kill two players at the same time if they’re in range. As a tradeoff, your kill cooldown is tripled, but it can be reduced if you’re in forbidden passageways.

The Ninja can kill two players at the same time if they’re in range. As a tradeoff, your kill cooldown is tripled, but it can be reduced if you’re in forbidden passageways. Undertaker: Undertakers are able to drag bodies to reposition them.

Undertakers are able to drag bodies to reposition them. Invisibility: Invisibility ducks can turn invisible for a small period of time. Be warned: when invisible you won’t be able to see yourself or others, so make sure that you know exactly who’s around when you return to normal.

Invisibility ducks can turn invisible for a small period of time. Be warned: when invisible you won’t be able to see yourself or others, so make sure that you know exactly who’s around when you return to normal. Serial Killer: The Serial Killer is given specific targets to kill. If you kill them then your cooldowns are reduced, however, if you kill someone who isn’t your target, your cooldown time will be increased.

The Serial Killer is given specific targets to kill. If you kill them then your cooldowns are reduced, however, if you kill someone who isn’t your target, your cooldown time will be increased. Warlock: The Warlock is able to summon a deadly swarm of locusts as its sabotage.

Other Roles

Certain game modes give out roles that are neither a Duck nor a Goose.