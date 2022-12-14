Goose Goose Duck: How to Get the Most Silver Coins for Free

There are two primary types of currency in Goose Goose Duck: silver coins and gold coins. While both can be purchased for real money using the in-game storefront, there are ways of earning both currencies entirely for free. Silver is much easier to get than gold as long as you’re willing to put the work into grinding for it.

At the end of the day, it’ll always be much easier to simply purchase silver for real money, but, as long as you’re patient, you’ll be able to earn enough silver coins to buy a fair amount of cosmetics.

Silver Coin Overview

To get silver coins, you need to complete matches. This means that if you’re playing consistently and staying until the end of each match, regardless of whether you win or lose, you’ll be earning a solid baseline of coins. Many of the tips below require you to spend some coins in order to unlock better bonuses and opportunities for more coins. If that all sounds like a little too much, then stick with completing as many matches as possible, claiming your daily rewards, and gaining coins through Twitch Drops.

Daily Rewards

Claiming your daily rewards is simple. All you’ll need to do is log into Goose Goose Duck every 24 hours and you’ll be rewarded with a handful of different items, one of the most common being silver coins. As long as you’re opening the game every day, you’ll be collecting a good chunk of change after just a few weeks.

Twitch Drops

To earn Twitch Drops, you’ll need two things: a Twitch account and a Gaggle account. Once you’ve got both, log into your Gaggle account and click on your profile, then “Account Linking,” then “Connect with Twitch,” and then authorize your account.

With your accounts linked, head to Twitch and search for Goose Goose Duck. Select a streamer to watch who has the “Drops Enabled” tag on their stream. If you watch 11 hours of the game in a single month, you’ll earn 1,000 silver coins. Accept the drops as they come in Twitch and then claim them under the “Twitch Drops” tab on your Gaggle account.

Claw Machines

Claw Machines are found in the Lounge map when playing the Hanging Out game mode. The machines are located in the northeast corner of the map and can get you all sorts of cosmetic items and coins. The only problem is that they cost colored tokens to play and require you to spend gold or silver coins to activate. This means that you’ll need to spend coins in order to get the chance to get a quick lump sum.

Because of how much they cost to get up and running and how infrequently you’ll likely get silver coins for playing, the Claw Machines aren’t a consistent or reliable way to farm coins. I’d look at them like bonuses for playing the machines rather than a consistent way of earning coins.

Pets

One of the most useful ways to earn extra coins at the end of a match is to equip a pet. Essentially, they serve as bonus coin machines that can be used three times per day to net you some extra coins for completing matches. The only major downside to pets is that they all cost gold coins to unlock or need to be purchased with real money in the in-game store.

If you happen to have some spare gold burning a hole in your pocket, then buying a pet is probably the most useful thing you can do with it. That said, they’re far from being “free” so this method is really only available for those who’ve already spent money on Goose Goose Duck.