Goose Goose Duck: How To Unlock All Locked Cosmetics

There are a lot of cosmetics to buy in Goose Goose Duck, however, some of the best outfits in the entire game are locked some with no in-game explanation as to how to unlock them. As it turns out, the official Twitter account for Goose Goose Duck clarified in a tweet from earlier this year saying that the locked cosmetics require specific achievements to be earned in order to be unlocked.

It’s important to note, however, that in order to fully unlock each cosmetic item, you’ll need to pay for them with Silver or Gold to equip them. While putting items behind a paywall is certainly frustrating, the silver lining here is that they don’t impact the gameplay at all and are purely cosmetic. This means that, while someone may look good with the cat hood, it doesn’t make them inherently better at the game.

How to Unlock All Achievement Cosmetics

Chandlier Crown

The Chandlier Crown is unlocked by earning the “Wrong Place, Wrong Time” achievement. To earn it, you’ll need to be killed by the chandelier in Mallard Manor 100 times.

Drool and Bib

The Drool and Bib are unlocked by earning the “Pass the Ketchup” achievement. To earn it, you’ll need to eat 500 corpses as the Cannibal.

Night Vision Goggles

The Night Vision Goggles are unlocked by earning the “He Knows Too Much” achievement. To earn it, you’ll need to successfully use the Spy ability as the Spy Duck 500 times.

Exterminate

The Exterminate cosmetic is unlocked by earning the “Exterminator” achievement. To earn it, you’ll need to do the “Squash the Bugs” task in the Goosechapel or Nexus Colony without any ants escaping off the side of the screen.

Peace Hair and Groovy Guitar

The Peace Hair and Groovy Guitar are unlocked by earning the “Just a Couple Love Birds” achievement. To earn it, you’ll need to win 50 games as the Lovers role.

Cat Hood and Cat Sweater

The Cat Hood and the Cat Sweater are unlocked by earning the “Cat-Like Reflexes” achievement. To earn it, you’ll need to complete the “Knockout Mouse” task in Mallard Manor, Goosechurch, or Jungle Temple 100 times. Unlike when earning Exterminate, it doesn’t matter if the mice escape as long as you complete the task.

Captain’s Suit

The Captain’s Suit is unlocked by earning the “Warp 9 Engaged” achievement. To earn it, you’ll need to do the “Initiate Warp Sequence” task in the Nexus Colony, SS Mothergoose, or Black Swan and activate warp 9 while you do it.

Dapper Tux

The Dapper Tux is unlocked by earning the “Dapper” achievement. To earn it, you’ll need to do the “Eject Garbage” task in the Nexus Colony, SS Mothergoose, or Black Swan without ejecting the diamond ring hidden among the garbage.

Expendable

The Expendable outfit is unlocked by earning the “Written Out of the Script” achievement. To earn it, you’ll need to be ejected out of the airlock in the Cargo Bay in the SS Mothergoose or Black Swan map.

French Maid Outfit

The French Maid Outfit is unlocked by earning the “We Need More Lemon Pledge” achievement. To earn it, you’ll need to do the “Clean the Manifolds” task or the “Disinfect Showers” task in the SS Mothergoose, Nexus Colony, or Black Swan 500 times.

The Janitor

The Janitor outfit is unlocked by earning “The Cleanup Crew” achievement. To earn it, you’ll need to do the “Sort Waste” task or the “Eject Garbage” task in the SS Mothergoose, Nexus Colony, or Black Swan 500 times.

Nine To Five

The Nine To Five outfit is unlocked by earning the “I’m Going to Burn This Place” achievement. To earn it, you’ll need to do the fail the card swipe in various tasks in the SS Mothergoose, Nexus Colony, or Black Swan 10 or more times in a single game.

Space Shirt

The Space Shirt is unlocked by earning the “R-ejected” achievement. To earn it, you’ll need to be voted out 100 times in any game mode.

Toga

The Toga is unlocked by earning the “A Day at the Spa” achievement. To earn it, you’ll need to do the “Test Hot Water” task or the “Draw a Bath” task in Mallard Manor, SS Mothergoose, Nexus Colony, or Black Swan 250 times.