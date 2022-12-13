Worst-Reviewed Games of the Year Revealed by Metacritic

Baylon’s Fall was one of the worst-reviewed games of the year

The end of the year is on the horizon, and a new era of gaming will soon begin, but what about the year that we are leaving, how has it fared? The Game Awards 2022 showcase was only last week, and if you’ve played close attention to the updates, you will know that Elden Ring won the Game of the Year award and was reviewed brilliantly overall. But what about the other side of things, what were the worst-reviewed games of the year?

There’s one way we can find this out and that’s with the review aggregation site Metacritic. The site has revealed the 10 worst games of 2022, which is according to weighted average review scores from countless approved critics. The rules are simple as well, the list includes “games released for any platform between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022,” but games with fewer than seven reviews from outlets are excluded. And finally, Metacritic has also said that games can only appear on the list once, which means it will take the lowest-scoring version of the game if it was released on multiple platforms.

So, let’s get into it then, what were the worst-reviewed games of the year?

Topping the list with a measly score of 30 is the first-person shooter game Postal 4: No Regerts for PC. Developed and published by Running with Scissors, this game was met with negative reception, with people criticizing the game’s performance, poor gameplay, and dated humor.

Crossfire X for Xbox Series X followed in a close second place with a score of 38. Crossfire X was met with terrible reviews, which was quite a shock to the team behind the Alan Wake series. The game might have been free-to-play, but that means nothing if the graphics are as terrible as people claimed, and with such inconsistent framerate that meant the game was largely unplayable.

Rounding off the top three was Babylon’s Fall for PlayStation 5. The problems surrounding Square Enix’s role-playing game are well-known, with the game performing so badly that at one point, it boasted a single concurrent player on Steam. It was also a commercial disaster for Square Enix too, so much so that the game will officially end service in February 2023, which will make it completely unplayable.

You can see the full top ten list below.

METACRITIC’S WORST GAMES OF 2022

POSTAL 4: No Regerts (PC) – 30 CrossfireX (Xbox Series X) – 38 Babylon’s Fall (PS5) – 41 XEL (Switch) – 43 Arc of Alchemist (Switch) – 46 Zorro: The Chronicles (PS5) – 49 The Last Oricru (Xbox Series X) – 50 The Waylanders (PC) – 51 Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief (PS4) – 52 Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition (Switch) – 52

