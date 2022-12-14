Goose Goose Duck: How to Get Colored Tokens | Claw Machine Guide

There are two main currencies in Goose Goose Duck: silver coins and gold coins. While they’re the primary two money types that you’ll need if you want to unlock cosmetics through the “Customize” menu, there’s actually another way to get outfits. The claw machines in the Lounge, the only map available for the “Hanging Out” game mode, will give you a random cosmetic if you give them silver, gold, or colored star coins.

Getting silver and gold coins en mass is pretty straightforward: you’ll have to buy them with real money, but the colored star tokens aren’t available in the in-game storefront. Instead, you’ll need to earn them in-game.

Getting Colored Tokens

There are two ways to get colored tokens, but neither method gets you them with any sort of urgency. The first way is to get them from completing tasks (and fake tasks if you’re not a regular goose) in the rest of Goose Goose Duck‘s game modes. They’re dished out randomly and aren’t guaranteed to drop but as long as you’re playing the game as intended by completing tasks, you’ll start earning them. When you get tokens, they’ll pop up on the right side of the screen after finishing a task. To claim them, all you need to do is complete the game you’re currently in. If you leave the game early, you’ll forfeit your tokens.

There are five different types of tokens, each one dropping in different amounts and having different rarities. Consult the information below to understand how many tokens you can expect from each drop and how rare each color is:

Gray Tokens

Rarity: Common

Drop Rate: Between 1 and 4 per drop

Green Tokens

Rarity: Common

Drop Rate: Between 1 and 3 per drop

Blue Tokens

Rarity: Uncommon

Drop Rate: Between 1 and 2 per drop

Purple Tokens

Rarity: Rare

Drop Rate: 1 per drop

Gold Tokens

Rarity: Very Rare

Drop Rate: 1 per drop

As you can see, getting tokens from completing tasks is a slow process, especially since using the claw machines can be a little pricy. The other way to get tokens is from your daily rewards. Every day you open Goose Goose Duck consecutively you’ll be given an in-game reward. You’ll be awarded a random number of colored tokens on the third, tenth, nineteenth, and twenty-eighth days of playing the game.

How to Use the Claw Machines

The claw machines in the Lounge are located in the northeast corner. There’s a machine for each color of token available, but in order to activate them, you’ll need to pay a sum of silver or gold coins. The only machine that’s free to use right off the bat is the gray token machine. Use the information below to understand how many coins it takes to activate each machine and how many tokens it takes to play.

Gray Claw Machine

Cost to Activate: N/A

Cost to Play: 50 Gray Tokens

Green Claw Machine

Cost to Activate: 2,500 Silver Coins

Cost to Play: 25 Green Tokens

Blue Claw Machine

Cost to Activate: 100 Gold Coins

Cost to Play: 12 Blue Tokens

Purple Claw Machine

Cost to Activate: 250 Gold Coins

Cost to Play: 4 Purple Tokens

Gold Claw Machine

Cost to Activate: 500 Gold Coins

Cost to Play: 2 Gold Tokens