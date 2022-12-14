Epic Games Is Shutting Down Several Games Next Month

It’s not too surprising to see some games get killed off from online service capabilities. Unfortunately, there are some titles that simply lack the attention of fans to warrant keeping support up. While it’s never fun to see a game lose its online connectivity, it’s nice when we get a heads-up. This way, players can still connect online and enjoy the last few weeks of online multiplayer gameplay. Today, Epic Games has taken to its online website and alerted followers that there are several games that will be removed from online support. Some of these games will still work offline, but you won’t be able to join online and play with friends next month, so you best get online and enjoy the last few rounds of these games before they are not longer accessible.

The official end date for these games is January 24, 2022. So you have a little over a month left to enjoy these titles’ online support. Epic Games noted that the reason these games are being removed is so that the company can solely support the Epic Online Services. With it comes support for a unified friends system, voice chat features, parental controls, and parental verification features. Unfortunately, not all of these games will be playable come January 24, 2023. With that said, most of the titles are noted to work offline just fine, so you might not lose out on an entire game from this upcoming change.

Games Losing Online Services & Servers January 24, 2023

1000 Tiny Claws

Dance Central 1-3

Green Day: Rock Band

Monsters (Probably) Stole My Princess

Rock Band 1-3

The Beatles: Rock Band

Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars

Unreal Gold

Unreal II: The Awakening

Unreal Tournament 2003

Unreal Tournament 2004

Unreal Tournament 3 (Future plans to bring online features back)

Unreal Tournament: Game of the Year Edition

According to the blog post, there are already plans in place to remove select games from the digital storefronts, along with disabling any in-game DLC. That should hopefully cut back on any players that unknowingly purchase these games only to find that these titles will no longer be accessible online. Regardless, as Epic Games made mentioned, some of these games will still work perfectly fine offline. But if you want to jump online with other players to enjoy the last bits of multiplayer gameplay you still have a few weeks left to do so.

Source