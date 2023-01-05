Goose Goose Duck: How To Start Playing Now | Is It Free To Play?

Goose Goose Duck exploded in popularity in 2022. This weird indie multiplayer game with more than a passing resemblance to Among Us has surpassed the original on SteamCharts. Somehow, Goose Goose Duck is even more popular than Among Us. Pretty incredible for a tiny game that passed most of us by. If you’re looking to try Goose Goose Duck for yourself and get in on the social-murder-mystery action, you can start playing by downloading the game on Steam. And best of all? It is totally free.

Goose Goose Duck requires no purchases to download and play on Steam. This is a true F2P game — there are microtransactions in the form of in-game currency called Gold, but it is purely for cosmetics. Every mode, class, and map is available to all players whether you’ve put down money or not. Learn how to download and start playing Goose Goose Duck in the full guide below.

Goose Goose Duck is a social multiplayer game in the vein of Among Us or the much older Trouble In Terrorist Town. All players are given random roles — with one (or more) players tasked with assassinating innocent geese. By calling meetings and discussing with your fellow players, you’ll have to deduce the killer. Or attempt to get away with your crime. What makes Goose Goose Duck different are the truly insane number of modes and classes to choose from, allowing players to fully customize their experience. That’s what sets Goose Goose Duck apart, and why it is currently climbing to the stop of the most-played list on Steam.

How To Download & Play Goose Goose Duck For Free

Goose Goose Duck is a Free To Play game available for everyone on Steam and mobile devices.

Download Goose Goose Duck on Steam HERE. This game is Free To Play and does not require a payment method. After adding the game to your Steam Library , you can access the full game by downloading and installing. While there are in-game purchases ( Gold ) it is NOT REQUIRED to access all feature.



There is no Battle Pass — all players have access to daily rewards. XP is only used to show player gametime and earn bonus rewards for leveling up. Maps, modes and classes are available to all players and are not locked behind paywalls. This is a true F2P game.

Goose Goose Duck is a social deduction game where you and your gang of geese must work together to catch the duck. By calling meetings, you’ll pause the game and discuss the situation with friends (or secret enemies) as you try to figure out which player is the killer. Roles are assigned secretly before each round — and Goose Goose Duck further complicates each scenario with a variety of complicated modes and many, many more roles. There are roles that can help or hinder the killer, using their own unique abilities to throw a wrench in the standard Among Us style gameplay.