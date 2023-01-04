The Steam Awards Winners Have Been Announced

Although we’re mere days into 2023, one of the final awards events of last year has revealed its big winners. Valve’s community-based picks come in the form of The Steam Awards. While most other awards ceremonies wrapped up before the year’s end, the winners of The Steam Awards have been announced today.

It appears that there aren’t many surprises to be found in the list of recipients. Voting amongst Steam players and its community members agreed with most other critical and consumer outlets when it comes to 2022’s Game of The Year. Taking the top accolade was Elden Ring, which has arguably seen phenomenal success throughout last year after its launch back in February. This latest gong makes Elden Ring now the most highly-awarded game in history, which is no mean feat.

Although there were significantly fewer voting categories than those of The Game Awards, Steam’s community have singled out 11 titles for special recognition. You can check out all of the winning games and their categories in the list below.

The Steam Awards Winners 2022

Game of the Year : Elden Ring

: Elden Ring VR Game of the Year : Hitman 3

: Hitman 3 Labor of Love : Cyberpunk 2077

: Cyberpunk 2077 Better With Friend s: Raft

s: Raft Outstanding Visual Style : Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Most Innovative Gameplay : Stray

: Stray Best Game You Suck At : Elden Ring

: Elden Ring Best Soundtrack : Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade

: Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade Outstanding Story-Rich Game : God of War

: God of War Sit Back and Relax : LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Best Game on the Go: Death Stranding Director’s Cut

With these awards being voted in by the playing public, it’s probably no surprise that some of these titles have landed where they have. Additionally, recognition for feline adventure Stray‘s innovative gameplay is great to see, especially when you consider the game’s major success on Steam in terms of positive ratings when it launched.

Cyberpunk 2077 has also had the recognition it arguably deserves after the last couple of years of post-launch improvements by CD Projekt RED. The game, which had a less-than-ideal start to its life, is now in a much better state of play thanks to ongoing work by the developers and a resurgence in the game’s community.

Steam Deck users have also had their say with their pick of the best title ‘on the go,’ with Death Stranding perhaps not being the obvious choice, but clearly the most popular one.

You can check out all of the 2022 winners at the official Steam Awards website, where you’ll also be able to check out some of the runners-up in the main categories.

