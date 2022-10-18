Among Us Just Got A Halloween Update

The very popular and well-known game Among Us has finally received its Halloween spooky update! Among Us 2022.10.18 update has gone live today and we will be going over all the things we can look forward to in this game. Let’s go ahead and discuss some of the highlights below before getting into the big news.

One thing to go ahead and be excited about is that a free VR cosmetic drop is coming soon! The Skeld and Mira HQ are also getting decorated for Halloween. Now, first off let’s go ahead and see about the official Among Us bug fixes in this update as well as the other official notes.

The full patch notes for the Among Us version 2022.10.18 update:

Fun Stuff

Upcoming free VR Visor cosmetic drop! We’ve all been super excited about the new Among Us VR news: The game will be available on Meta Quest and Steam VR on November 10, 2022! To commemorate the occasion, we’ll be dropping a free VR Visor cosmetic from November 1 – 30, 2022 so make sure you claim it before it disappears! Be careful you don’t run into an Impostor while you wear one…

Halloween Cosmicubes have returned to the store – is it a trick? Maybe a treat? Be sure to get yours by October 31, 2022!

The Skeld and MIRA HQ are now decorated to celebrate the spook month – have fun!

Chewie pet now matches the color of your Crewmate! Yay more flavor!

The map now shows your last location when an Emergency Meeting is called instead of where the emergency meeting is.

Added Screen Shake options for non-PC platforms

Lobby names are now randomized in an effort to combat reports of toxicity using custom ones – we are actively working on creating game filters and furthering our reporting efforts in order to make sure you’re able to play the games you want! Please be patient with us as we improve the game.

Bug Fixes

Please update your game if you’ve been experiencing Child Account issues, as we have been actively working on fixes for some bugs. If an update doesn’t help, please reach out to us at our Help Desk!

Made Kick/Ban buttons easier to highlight in the lobby and during Meetings after players select “Play Again”

Fixed a bug where the Friends List – Request Permission button couldn’t be interacted with in the Blocked Players tab

Players can now see the percentage completed within a Cosmicube

The Manage Account link can now be selected using a controller

All players on Switch can download the Among Us version 2022.10.18 update now. You can download and play Among Us on Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC. With an Xbox and PlayStation version in the works to be released soon.

Source.