Among Us VR Arrives November 10th

Certain games come out that are lightning in a bottle. They come out at the right time when the right amount of people need them and catch on like wildfire. The global pandemic was a perfect storm for specific gaming titles. We all know Animal Crossing New Horizons‘ success during the pandemic’s early days was because everyone wanted to do something grand while they were stuck at home. The other game that everyone associates with the pandemic is Among Us. The mobile and PC title-turned-console game was an instant hit once two years passed. Fast forward to now, and it’s about to get a new upgrade via Among Us VR.

Yes, you can now sus out the truth in VR! Specifically, it’ll arrive on November 10th on Meta Quest 2 VR and Steam VR. Videos are already going around of what it’s like to play the game in VR, and it’s something. Many have called out the uncanny valley element with the hands of the characters. But if that’s the worst part of the game, people will probably be fine. Watching people play the game in the VR space will likely be enjoyable because when you’re playing it on mobile, console, or PC, you’re not doing anything but guiding your character around and doing simple tasks. But with Among Us VR, you’ll need a more hands-on approach to things.

It’s impossible to know right now how well the game will do in the VR space sales-wise, but we’ll keep our eyes out for it.

If you haven’t played the game before, you’re in the minority. The title takes place in various settings, including an airship, a factory, and more. Most of you will be a simple character assigned to do tasks and keep things working correctly. But one of you is the imposter, a vile creature whose sole purpose is to kill the other players.

After a body is found, a signal can go out, and the players come together to discuss who the Imposter is. If they guess right, they win! If they guess wrong, they accidentally kill an innocent person, and the game goes on until the Imposter is caught or everyone else is dead.

The simple concept got a lot of traction when the pandemic hit because it brought people together in the gaming space for an easy title that anyone could play in just a few minutes and then step away from. It boomed so quickly that it got new content, became a meme, and even had rap songs about it! (The songs were great, by the way.)

So if you have a VR headset, prepare to fight for your life or kill everyone in sight.

