The wait for official news on the future of the Silent Hill series is almost over. Konomi will be revealing some project updates during a “transmission” tomorrow at 2 p.m. PDT according to the official Silent Hill Twitter account. Naturally, the gaming community is on the edge of its seat to find out more. A duo known collectively as the Survival Horror Network (SHN), is among the many who are gearing up to share their reactions, but something interesting happened next

In a Tweet from the @SHNHorror account, one of the members shared their experience after running a test to prepare for their stream of the event tomorrow. The stream was flagged, but not as a copyright strike as they first assumed. The message from YouTube basically said, everything about the video is still okay to go as is, but now it is “either being monetized by the copyright owner, or they have chosen to receive analytics about it.” Which copyright owner? None other than Konomi! As part of the report, the SHN team got to see what copyrighted content Konomi claimed in their stream test video. It was listed as “Silent Hill 2: Part 1.” You can read the Tweet below!

So I did a test run for my stream tomorrow and Wait a Sec . Silent Hill 2 Part 1 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 wait what ? pic.twitter.com/JrQclGJ0wc — SHN Survival Horror Network ® by G and S ❤️‍🔥 (@SHNHorror) October 18, 2022

The SHN team asked the only question worth asking at a time like this: will the Silent Hill 2 remake be in two parts?

Earlier this month, Christophe Gans, the director of the 2006 Silent Hill movie, confirmed that there really is a remake of the second game in progress, but beyond that, we don’t know much. Considering how short the original game was though, roughly 8.5 hours, it seems odd that the remake would be so long that it requires two parts. While it certainly seems odd, why else would Konomi list the copyrighted content specifically as “Part 1” if it wasn’t? We could speculate all night, but hopefully, we’ll find out for sure tomorrow during the streaming event.

Silent Hill 2 is one of the most popular games in the franchise. It was originally released in 2001 for PlayStation 2 and eventually Xbox and PC. Almost a million copies were sold worldwide within the first month of being released as fans loved the dark storyline and new characters. James Sunderland has ventured to the town of Silent Hill, Maine after receiving a letter from his deceased wife. While James explores the foggy, monster-filled town, we come to understand that it shifts to reflect the psyche of the visitors, adding a psychological element to the survival horror game. Also, the beloved character Pyramid Head was introduced in this game. Some believe that the executioner is James’s subconscious desire to be punished, and now we know that the character’s creator was really impacted by Braveheart.

Tune in here tomorrow to learn more about the franchise moving forward, tomorrow, October 19 at 2 p.m. PDT!

Source via Reddit