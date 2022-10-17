Silent Hill Announcements Are Coming This Week

Today, Silent Hill fans got a tiny bone tossed their way at least. After waiting and wondering if there would be another game anytime soon, Konomi announced that there will be updates coming very soon. They created a website specifically for the series, but currently the only content on the site is a big title and the announcement details. Updates will be coming this Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 2:00 PM PDT.

The announcement was also made on Twitter through the official Silent Hill account. With the eerie opening line of, “In your restless dreams, do you see that town?” @SilentHill followed up with the latest information on when the updates will be announced as well as a link to the new website. You can find the Tweet below.

In your restless dreams, do you see that town?



The latest updates for the SILENT HILL series, will be revealed during the #SILENTHILL Transmission on Wednesday, October 19th, at 2:00 PM. PDThttps://t.co/8Knoq9xYsa — Silent Hill Official (@SilentHill) October 16, 2022

It has been ten years since the last Silent Hill games were released in 2012, but rumors have been floating around for a while now. There were rumors that the Bloober Team, the Polish developing company behind brilliant horror games such as Layers of Fear, is remaking Silent Hill 2. Though those rumors haven’t exactly been denied, they haven’t been confirmed either. Though we do know that Konomi is teaming up with Bloober Team for a secret project according to their announcement in June 2021.

Considering the skill behind Layers of Fear, Blair Witch, and The Medium, Bloober Team seems like the perfect addition to the franchise. They could certainly nail the eerie, hair-raising atmosphere that fans look for in their favorite horror games. Layers of Fear in particular was a fantastic psychological horror game that made even the player doubt the things they saw. The sense of unease would be perfect in the foggy town.

Bloober Team is not the only entity talking about Silent Hill. Christophe Gans was the director of the 2006 Silent Hill movie. He also let it be known that there are several games in development but did not elaborate much beyond that. The games seem to be on multiple minds lately because Masahiro Ito, one of the prominent artists for Silent Hill 2, casually dropped some history for us all on Twitter recently. In a couple Tweets, he said that his inspiration for the infamous Pyramid Head, the town’s silent but menacing executioner, came from watching the 1995 movie, Braveheart. The executioners in that movie wore burlap sacks over their heads, and in the picture he shared, there was a noticeable resemblance.

So many rumors and so many converging thoughts, but we all needed to hear it officially! Silent Hill will be making a comeback! Whether we will be getting a new game, like the rumored Silent Hill: The Short Message, or a remake of some the classics, will be announced on Wednesday. In the meantime, here is a list of 30 horror games you can play while you wait!

