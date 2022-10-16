Minecraft Getting Batman DLC

If you haven’t played Minecraft at least once in your gaming life, you are in the minority. We don’t mean that as an insult but as a statement of how popular the game is. While Mojang’s title started out as a somewhat-unique title focused on building and exploring, it soon became a phenomenon that crossed several gaming generations. Not necessarily in terms of the gamers but the systems. Since it came out, then blew up in popularity, the game has been ported to every system possible. That includes the newer generations of systems like the Switch. Because of this, the game has become the best-selling title of all time.

But you could also argue that because of its longevity and the need to appeal to new gamers, the team behind the game must work hard to make new stuff. Or, bring in stuff people will like so that the game continues to sell, the DLC sells, and the title is still played. Thankfully for fans of Minecraft, they don’t seem to be running out of ideas anytime soon. Instead, they dig deeper into what they don’t have and bring that in.

For example, you might have noticed that the game creates extraordinary worlds for people to go to and have fun in. When the last Jurassic World title came out, they made a DLC for that and let gamers have dinosaurs, build their own park, then see how long they could run it. Now, we’re getting Batman DLC. That’s right, the Dark Knight is about to enter Minecraft, and players will never be the same.

So, what can you expect from the Batman DLC? First, many of the classic characters will be here, and they’ll all be within a recreation of Gotham City. Batman and Robin will be there, and you’ll get to play as the Dark Knight himself. Plus, they imply that more sidekicks will be available to you if The Boy Wonder isn’t enough. But Batman isn’t Batman if he doesn’t fight villains. Thankfully, you’ll get to fight Joker, Mr. Freeze, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, etc. Plus, there will be puzzles within this world that The Riddler designs, so you’ll need to put your thinking caps on to beat them.

In the reveal trailer during Minecraft Live, we got a look at the DLC, and Gotham City seems pretty large. The Batcave is there, as is Arkham Asylum, and there are likely other iconic locations that you’ll get to explore along the way. Plus, battling villains looks like it’ll be a blast for players of the DLC.

While there isn’t a release date or a price for the content yet, many expect it to be $10, and Jim Lee of DC Comics said it would be arriving “soon.”

Source: YouTube