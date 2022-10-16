Comcast Pulls The Plug On G4

It’s not often we write stories here that make us sad. After all, we’re trying to keep you informed on all the latest news from multiple media platforms. However, today is the exception to the rule. Because as we’re writing this, we just discovered that the G4 network is again getting shut down. For those who don’t know, the channel was created in 2002, right before the birth of the internet age. The channel slowly crafted its identity as the go-to place for geeks/nerds/gamers/anime lovers/superhero fans, and so on. It set a precedent for all that we have now in terms of coverage of nerd topics.

With series like Cheat!, Attack of the Show, X-Play, and more, geeks and nerds alike watched the channel and enjoyed all it brought. Then, it was canceled in 2012 and rebranded as the Esquire Network. All that made it beloved was gone. Then, in 2021, it was announced that G4 was coming back. They even stated, “We Never Stopped Playing,” in reference to the content they loved. Sure enough, late in 2021, the network relaunched with familiar faces like Kevin Pereira and Adam Sessler, alongside new hosts like Fiona Nova, Will Neff, Gina Darling, Kassem G, The Black Hokage, Austin Creed, and more.

What’s more, to embrace the new paradigm they were in, they would not only bring back the network for TV viewers but have shows on Twitch and YouTube so they could bank off these more-expansive platforms. They even brought back Attack of the Show and X-Play to be the foundation for the revamped platform.

It was everything fans wanted. A year later, Comcast pulled the plug in a memo sent out to the staff in such a sudden way that everyone was shocked:

G4TV shuts down just a year after its relaunch https://t.co/k85dUIibCL pic.twitter.com/YuLshOXv1B — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 16, 2022

The reason Comcast gave for the sudden cancelation was monetary. No doubt fans will be angry with this because, given the crowded format that places like Twitch and YouTube are, you can’t just jump in and expect to be great, especially since it’s been a decade since G4 was first canceled. So they needed to build up the trust again, which sometimes takes longer than a year.

The reactions from the cast and crew of the now former revamped network were even more depressing. Deadline was the first publication to drop the bombshell, and many staff found out about it AFTER that reporting. Even those who “saw this coming” were still devastated:

Not exactly unexpected. Still, a massive disappointment for a myriad reasons.



Nothing but the warmest vibes for a cast and crew who worked passionately and diligently every step of the way, despite the many unforced errors.



ggG4 — Kevin Pereira (@Attack) October 16, 2022

Fun fact: I was in active negotiations for my new contract with G4 LUL — Goldenboy (@GoldenboyFTW) October 16, 2022

Just got suddenly laid off just as all my savings have been poured into intensive treatment for PTSD after a stress induced break. I’m gonna be frank, I don’t know how I’m gonna make it to the end of November. I’m so fucking angry that I even have to ask for help so suddenly. pic.twitter.com/lkCfUB16ro — Vanessa Guerrero (@nessguerrero) October 16, 2022

Much love to my Xplay team and everyone at G4TV, we have accomplished so many things together. I'm so proud of everything we have done in the past year.



It was going to be my one year anniversary next week. Looking forward to seeing what's next for me. pic.twitter.com/DBAALex1Me — Danny Peña (@godfree) October 16, 2022

While some are likely to call this a “failed experiment,” that’s not fair to the people who gave this their all from day one. Even with the changes, the reports, the downsizing, and more, everyone who was a part of G4 continued to do their best to the literal end.

So please, if you’re a fan of ANY of the G4 shows, hosts, teams, whatever, send a kind message to them on Twitter. They deserve that much.

Source: Twitter