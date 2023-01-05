Xbox Series X: What Is Quick Resume?

There are a lot of excellent features packed into the Xbox Series X and S that make them the most powerful consoles in the Xbox family. One feature above others, however, was featured heavily in the consoles’ marketing: Quick Resume. Quick Resume is, almost undeniably, one of the absolute best features on the Xbox Series X and S that isn’t featured on any other gaming console.

Although it may seem fairly self-explanatory, there are some details of Quick Resume that require a little bit of in-depth explanation so that Xbox owners can make the most out of the feature. Here’s everything you need to know about the Xbox Series X and S’ hottest feature, Quick Resume.

What is Quick Resume?

Quick Resume is a feature on the Xbox Series X and S that allows players to instantly start a game and pick back up where they left off without needing to completely reload the app. This means that, for some Xbox games, seeing the title screen every time you start playing a game is a thing of the past. Instead, players can simply start the game and it’ll take them to the exact moment they stopped playing last.

Because it’s able to be used even after the console has been turned off and unplugged, Quick Resume can make for a much more streamlined experience when setting up a console after moving it. That said, there are still some problem areas for Xbox to iron out before the feature is totally perfect.

For starters, Quick Resume doesn’t work if the game app has been closed. While this does make sense, it can be frustrating to lose your place if a game is updated between play sessions as updates require game apps to be closed. Additionally, although many online games say that they support Quick Resume such as Halo Infinite or Elden Ring, those sorts of games always restart you to the menu when internet connection is lost. This means that you’ll still be seeing those start menus every time you open the games despite their promises of reduced loading times.

How to Know if a Game Supports Quick Resume

The final issue with Quick Resume is that not every game supports it. Most new games do, however, it’s all on a case-by-case basis meaning that you’ll need to manually check which titles you can simply hop back into. To check if a game you have downloaded to your console supports Quick Resume, select the “My Games & Apps” icon on the Xbox dashboard and then navigate to the “Groups” tab. Here, you’ll be able to see the games in your library that support the feature. You’re even able to hop directly into them from this menu. The games are similarly listed in the “My Games & Apps” tab in the Xbox menu, accessible by hitting the Xbox button on your controller.