AEW Fight Forever: All Road To Elite Chapters & Storylines

See all the storylines you can get in Road To Elite. There's a few weird ones you won't want to miss.

Discover all the Road To Elite chapters in AEW Fight Forever with our breakdown, explaining each possible story block you can play through when progressing through the campaign mode. This singleplayer story mode is designed to be replayable — so you’ll never know which story you’re going to get next. The stories are seemingly random, but the community have noticed similar trends when replaying that might just work for you. We’ll also explain what chapters have hidden unlockables to earn. Check out all the story blocks in Road To Elite mode below.

Road To Elite Chapters Guide

The Road To Elite mode is the storyline of AEW Fight Forever, giving you control of a custom wrestler or one of the AEW roster to fight through storylines and become the top guy in the company. There are multiple branching storylines, and we’ll explain how they work below. While it isn’t 100% clear how all storylines are connected, you can improve your chances by playing as certain characters or claiming victory on some matches.

There are a total of 12 branching storylines — which ones you get as you play are seemingly random, but some factors can help steer the stories. You can also unlock bonus secret characters or Easter eggs by completing these storylines. You can unlock characters like Paul ‘The Big Show’ Wight or Brodie Lee as permanent additions. You just need to fight them. You can even get a hilarious historic Exploding Death Match Easter egg.

All Road To Elite Branching Paths

Road To Elite is split into 4 Chapters. As you progress, you’ll train, interact with other wrestlers, play minigames, then wrestle and take part in storylines. In the first chapter, your storyline will be determined by how you complete the prologue Casino Battle Royale.

Chapter 1: Road To All Out

Block 1A: Unlikely Partnership – If you lose the Prologue Casino Battle Royale, you’ll begin this storyline. You’ll team up with another wrestler and compete in All Out.

– If you lose the Prologue Casino Battle Royale, you’ll begin this storyline. You’ll team up with another wrestler and compete in All Out. Block 1B: Crowning The First AEW Champion – Win the Prologue Casina Battle Royale. In this story, you’ll fight to become the first AEW World Champion.

– Win the Prologue Casina Battle Royale. In this story, you’ll fight to become the first AEW World Champion. Block 1C: Women’s Championship – Play as a Female Wrestler and win the Prologue Casino Battle Royale. This leads to a story about becoming the first women’s AEW Champion.

After Chapter 1, all storylines are random. Depending on certain choices, we seemed to get the same results consistently, but this isn’t always the case.

Chapter 2: Road To Full Gear

Block 2A: Inner Circle Breaks Out – Feud with Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle faction.

– Feud with Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle faction. Block 2B: Join The Dark Order – Feud with Brodie Lee and the Dark Order faction. Complete these storyline and win to unlock Brodie Lee as a playable character .

– Feud with Brodie Lee and the Dark Order faction. Complete these storyline and win to . Block 2C: Dance With Death – Feud with Pac and Death Triangle.

If you play as Malakai Black, you’ll most likely get Block 2C then move on to Block 3A. These storylines may be more commonly unlocked when playing as a Heel. If you win often, you may be more likely to get Block 3B. If you lose often, you may be more likely to get Block 3C.

Chapter 3: Road To Revolution

Block 3A: Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch – Feud with Kenny Omega or Jon Moxley in a gimmick match. Complete the storyline to unlock the ‘ Historic ‘ Easter Egg match customization in the shop.

– Feud with Kenny Omega or Jon Moxley in a gimmick match. Complete the storyline to unlock the ‘ ‘ match customization in the shop. Block 3B: Breaking Point – Feud with Barby Allin and MJF in a Ladder Match. Completing this storyline is required to progress and become the #1 Contender for the AEW Championship.

– Feud with Barby Allin and MJF in a Ladder Match. Completing this storyline is required to progress and become the #1 Contender for the AEW Championship. Block 3C: Relationship Problems – Form a tag team with a wrestler in this storyline.

As stated above, Block 3B is required to be the #1 contender in AEW, and is more likely to happen if you’re winning — you’ll also need to win the starting Casino Battle Royale to follow this path. Block 4C is also an important unlockable chapter and may require playing a Heel.

Chapter 4: Road To Double Or Nothing

Block 4A: The Founder’s Fall – Feud with the Elite.

– Feud with the Elite. Block 4B: Challenge Yourself – Battle your inner demon. You can either defend or take the AEW World Championship Belt.

– Battle your inner demon. You can either defend or take the AEW World Championship Belt. Block 4C: Who’s Ribbing Me? – Feud with Paul Wight. If you defeat him in 3 minutes or less, you can unlock Paul Wight as a playable character.

After Chapter 4, you’ll go on to defend or take the AEW World Championship Belt. Everyone gets this storyline at the end. Like any of the story matches, you can win or lose and the story will continue.