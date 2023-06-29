AEW Fight Forever: All Unlockable Wrestlers, Attires & Apparel

Learn more about the many unlockables in AEW Fight Forever with our cosmetics and character rundown. Learn what new wrestlers you can unlock with in-game cash — we won’t be covering DLC or premium characters here — along with the many cosmetics you’ll want to grab right away to fully customize your wrestling experience.

There are literally hundreds of cosmetics to unlock, from new poses to entrance music to totally new moves. You’ll also unlock additional cosmetics in the Road To Elite which has its own separate cosmetic store that can boost your stats — in that mode only. There’s a lot to discover, so check out the galleries below for all the unlockable details.

Unlockable Wrestlers, Attires & Custom Apparel

Unlockables in AEW Fight Forver are purchased through the in-game Shop with AEW Cash. AEW Cash is earned by completing just about anything in-game, or by completing Challenges. Cash can be earned through Daily, Weekly or Normal challenges.

Unlockable Characters:

Cody Rhodes ($10,000)

Aubrey Edwards ($20,000)

These are the only two unlockable characters available in-game that can be unlocked.

AEW: Fight Forever_20230628213720

Unlockable Attires:

Britt Baker Attire 2 ($5,000)

Nick Jackson Attire 2 ($5,000)

Matt Jackson Attire 2 ($5,000)

These attires are the only available in the ShopAEW. These are the only set available so far.

Male Unlockable Custom Apparel:

Body Suit 3 – Golddust Suit ($2,000)

Body Suit 6 – Button Shirt & Pants ($2,000)

Body Suit 7 – Baseball Uniform ($2,000)

Body Suit 8 – Football Uniform ($2,000)

Body Suit 9 – Teddy Bear Costume ($2,000)

Headwear 9 – King’s Crown ($2,000)

Headwear 12 – Conical Sedge Hat ($2,000)

Headwear 13 – Japanese Monk Hat ($2,000)

Body Accessory 4 – Red Scarf ($2,000)

Body Accessory 5 – Long Scarf ($2,000)

Body Accessory 6 – Short Scarf ($2,000)

Body Accessory 7 – Name Tag Lanyard ($2,000)

Mask 6 – Ballistic Mask ($2,000)

Mask 7 – Super Hero Mask ($2,000)

Mask 8 – Ogre Mask ($2,000)

Mask 9 – Alternate Ballistic Mask ($2,000)

Accessory 2 – Wrestler Ear Protection ($2,000)

Accessory 3 – Headband ($2,000)

Accessory 4 – Headset ($2,000)

Accessory 5 – Earphone ($2,000)

Accessory 6 – Cat Ears ($2,000)

Accessory 7 – Bunny Ears ($2,000)

Accessory 8 – Big Demon Horns ($2,000)

Accessory 9 – Three Horns ($2,000)

Accessory 10 – Small Demon Horns ($2,000)

Glasses 5 – Goggles ($2,000)

Jacket 15 – Super Hero Cape ($2,000)

Jacket 16 – Patterned Hero Cape ($2,000)

Jacket 17 – Short Hero Cape ($2,000)

Female Unlockable Custom Apparel:

Body Suit 3 – Bunny Suit ($2,000)

Body Suit 4 – Maid Uniform ($2,000)

Paint Unlockable Custom Apparel:

Face Paint 6 – Japanese Red Paint ($2,000)

Face Paint 7 – Split Paint ($2,000)

Body Paint 3 – Demon ($2,000)

Body Paint 4 – Tiger Stripes ($2,000)

Body Paint 5 – Flat Color ($2,000)

There are many, many more unlockable moves, entrance cosmetics and arena customization options — yes, you can even add horses, dogs and bulls.