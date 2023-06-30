AEW Fight Forever: How To Unlock Secret Wrestlers

Learn how to unlock all five AEW Fight Forever secret wrestlers with our complete guide. Three of the secret wrestlers are especially hidden — you’ll need to complete challenges before they’ll finally appear. Two of them are available right from the start in the AEW Shop, so they’re especially easy to earn in-game if you’re aiming for completing those big money Normal Challenges.

There are five total wrestlers to unlock. Two are available right at the start of the game, two can be unlocked through progression in Road To Elite mode, and one is a totally secret inclusion. After completing a character’s unlock requirements, the character will appear in the AEW Shop where they can be unlocked with in-game money.

How To Unlock Owen Hart

Owen Hart, brother of legendary wrestler Bret Hart, tragically died young during a broadcast of the 1999 Over The Edge PPV event. A fan favorite among hardcore wrestling fans, Owen Hart was known for his comedic style while also being one of the best technical wrestlers in the business.

Owen Hart Unlockable Wrestler : Complete 100 1-vs-1 Exhibition Matches.

: Complete 100 1-vs-1 Exhibition Matches. A notification will appear after completing 100 Exhibition Matches, alerting you that Owen Hart is now unlocked.

after completing 100 Exhibition Matches, alerting you that Owen Hart is now unlocked. Owen Hart will become available in the AEW Shop for $50,000.

Using two controllers, you can pin your ‘opponent’ (controlled by you) quickly to rapidly finish this challenge. You must play Exhibition and only 1-vs-1 matches will count. Any other matches, include gimmick matches, will not count towards your total.

How To Unlock Brodie Lee

A tall, bearded wrestler that took many fans by surprise. Brodie Lee lead the (originally) heel faction The Dark Order. Brodie Lee tragically died in 2020 after leaving a memorable mark in his short tenure in AEW. The Dark Order reinvented itself after his passing and continues to pay tribute to the fan-favorite wrestler.

Brodie Lee Unlockable Wrestler : Reach Chapter 2 in Road To Elite mode.

: Reach in mode. Defeat Brodie Lee to earn the TNT Championship Belt .

. Brodie Lee will become available in the AEW Shop for $30,000.

Road To Elite is the story mode of AEW Fight Forever and gives players a chance to build their Create-A-Wrestler creation from the ground up, working toward the top spot in the company. This mode can be replayed multiple times at any difficulty. If you want to blaze through it, play on Easy.

How To Unlock Paul Wight

A legendary wrestler in his own right, “The Big Show” Paul Wight is best known for his WWE character. While not an active daily wrestler on AEW TV, Paul Wight is still a known presence in the company and appears as a playable character in AEW Fight Forever.

Paul Wight Unlockable Wrestler : Progress in Road To Elite until you reach the “ Who’s Ribbing Me? ” story.

: Progress in until you reach the “ ” story. During this section, you’ll wrestle against Paul Wight .

. Pin Paul Wight in under 3 minutes to complete the secret challenge and unlock the wrestler.

in to complete the secret challenge and unlock the wrestler. Paul Wight will become available in the AEW Shop for $30,000.

How To Unlock Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes, son of legendary wrestler Dusty Rhodes and brother to Dustin Rhodes (Goldust) was one of the founding members of AEW. Despite leaving the company for WWE, Cody is still available as an unlockable character in the AEW Shop.

Cody Rhodes Unlockable Wrestler : No challenge required. Available by default in the in-game AEW Shop . Access the Shop tab from the main menu.

: No challenge required. Available by default in the in-game . Access the Shop tab from the main menu. Cody Rhodes costs $10,000 to unlock.

How To Unlock Aubrey Edwards

The only female unlockable wrestler is Aubrey Edwards, who plays double duty as a playable wrestler and a common referee. You’ll spot her often in the ring as a referee, but you can also unlock her through the AEW Shop.

Aubrey Edwards Unlockable Wrestler : No challenge required. Available by default in the in-game AEW Shop . Access the Shop tab from the main menu.

: No challenge required. Available by default in the in-game . Access the Shop tab from the main menu. Aubrey Edwards costs $20,000 to unlock.

Both Cody and Aubrey can be unlocked Day 1 by completing simple and straightforward Normal Challenges. Check the Challenges tab and select the Normal listing — you can earn $10,000 rewards for winning a single Exhibition match, playing Ranked Online once, or doing some customization.