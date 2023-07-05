Red Dead Redemption Remaster Announcement Reportedly Coming Next Month

Update:

A new report has come out showing that Take-Two Interactive is bringing out two previously released video game titles.

Original Story…

Red Dead Redemption is an iconic Western video game from the folks over at Rockstar Games. The company known for delivering Grand Theft Auto took a gamble and offered a new gaming experience. We traded our fast whips and bustling city life for a period piece set in the wild west. Fortunately, the gamble paid off, and fans thoroughly enjoyed this video game for what it offered. But we never received the game on PC, and since it was released back in 2010, it could use a bit of a facelift.

Plenty of reports surfaced online last week when Korea had a new board rating for Red Dead Redemption. That left fans wondering if a remake or a remastered edition was in the works. If you don’t recall, the Grand Theft Auto trilogy remastered collection didn’t quite hit the strides and fan expectations. As a result, quite a few of us thought a Red Dead Redemption remastered edition was killed off. But that might not be the case. Instead, a new report surfaced online through Twitter that claims Colin from the Sacred Symbols: A PlayStation Podcast revealed sources of his claim an announcement is imminent.

Colin believes the remaster was never cancelled, instead the game was given more time in development. He goes on to say he believes the announcement is imminent, likely in August or later. — Ben (@videotechx) July 2, 2023

The belief right now is that Red Dead Redemption will get a remastered edition announcement this August. So that might put a game release shortly after. It would make sense that Rockstar Games would ensure a remastered edition eventually launched into the marketplace. After all, we see more clues surface online lately that point towards this installment getting a new release. More importantly, the latest installment that came out just a few years ago was actually set up to be a prequel.

Players were looking into the events leading up to the Red Dead Redemption campaign. That should entice some players into going through this installment if they haven’t already. Of course, now we’re eager to see just how this game remaster compares to the already-released Grand Theft Auto trilogy remastered collection. With likely more time spent on this remastered edition, we’re hopeful it surpasses fan expectations and gives us another great gunslinging experience.

Again, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being a prequel, it's available to pick up and play today if you have yet to play through that game. The title was released initially in 2018 and is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.