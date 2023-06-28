Red Dead Redemption Gets New Rating In Korea (Remaster Or Rerelease Incoming?)

Fans may want to be wary if Rockstar will deliver this game as they want it.

Red Dead Redemption has received a new rating from the Korean ratings board.

As reported by Gematsu, The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea made this rating on June 15, 2023. They had previously released ratings for Red Dead Redemption when Rockstar Games released the Red Dead Redemption GOTY Edition and Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare Collection.

Red Dead Redemption is considered one of Rockstar’s greatest franchises, and one of the best games of all time. It is only number two to Grand Theft Auto as far as Rockstar games franchises are concerned.

The Western shooter RPG was the sequel to a smaller, less ambitious Western shooter, named Red Dead Revolver. In a series of events so seemingly unlikely I will link to the Wikipedia so you believe me, this was originally produced by Capcom, as a new game for Angel Studios after they had successfully produced the seemingly unbelievable Nintendo 64 port of Resident Evil 2.

Development under Capcom did not go well, partly because of cultural differences between themselves and Angel. Capcom would go on to cancel the game in 2003, and that’s where things would have stood, if Rockstar Games had not acquired Angel a year before. Rockstar head Dan Houser had faith in the project, and allowed Angel to move forward with it, after changing the studio’s name to Rockstar San Diego.

Red Dead Revolver was a success, that’s seen rereleases on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, Rockstar San Diego’s follow up, Red Dead Redemption was an even bigger hit, selling 23 million units as of 2021. If Red Dead Revolver was a better than average action adventure, Red Dead Redemption brought a new Old West tale to a Rockstar open world. That new design with Rockstar’s guidance also earned it unanimous critical acclaim, widely considered one of the greatest games of the seventh console generation.

A big sticking point fans have had with Red Dead Redemption for years was that Rockstar Games hadn’t seen fit to rerelease it, or bring it to PC. Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PC and even the Steam Deck, and we had discussed how even the forgotten Red Dead Revolver is more available.

Fans may want to be careful about looking at this gift horse in the mouth. Rockstar Games has so far proven themselves either incompetent or uninterested in rereleasing or remaking their older games. To this day, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition stands as the company’s poorest release to date. Will Rockstar put more care into the long awaited rerelease of Red Dead Redemption? We hope the answer to that one is a solid yes.