New Clues Further Hint At A Red Dead Redemption Remastered Edition

Red Dead Redemption was a huge hit for Rockstar Games. They took a gamble when they unveiled this title, as they were known for delivering the Grand Theft Auto franchise. A series that was set in more modern times with bustling cities, fast cars, and plenty of havoc to create on the streets. But with Red Dead Redemption, we were going way back to a time when outlaws roamed the lands openly. Here it was a dog-eat-dog kind of world where pistols and horses ruled the land, and fortunately, the risk paid off. Fans couldn’t get enough of this game as we followed an outlaw turned good.

Unfortunately, it took quite a bit of time before we received a sequel. While Red Dead Redemption launched in 2010, the sequel wouldn’t have been released until 2018. But again, that sequel proved this franchise was well-loved and cared for by the community. Red Dead Redemption 2 was set as a prequel storyline to make things even more interesting. While Red Dead Redemption followed a man named John Marston, who was once an outlaw, Red Dead Redemption 2 put players into the role of Arthur Morgan. Arthur was a member of the same gang of outlaws as John Marston, and we saw how the journey ended for these ruthless ragtag gunslingers.

Fans were hopeful that a remake or remastered edition was coming for Red Dead Redemption. Especially since the second installment was released on more modern hardware and set the storyline up for the original game. But until recently, there weren’t any signs of a remastered or remake. Now thanks to a new rating for Red Dead Redemption being discovered in Korea, fans are expecting something is in the works. In fact, a new clue was uncovered recently. Thanks to a report from Reddit, it looks like the Red Dead Redemption social club trophies were updated. More fuel is adding to the fire for this remastered or remake rumors flooding the internet.

Still, we must label this as nothing more than a rumor. So far, Rockstar has yet to make any official announcement suggesting Red Dead Redemption is coming back into the marketplace. But I’m sure if that announcement comes, it will spark quite a bit of attention and anticipation for its eventual release.