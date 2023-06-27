Xbox Confirms 7 More Titles Are Being Added To Game Pass

Update:

Need For Speed Unbound, The Bookwalker, Bramble: The Mountain King, and F.I.S.T: Forged In Shadow Torch are now available on Game Pass.

Original Story…

Xbox Game Pass subscription service has proven to be a worthwhile subscription service to have. Microsoft initially revealed this service in 2017, where a limited catalog of titles would be available for subscribers to download and enjoy. However, it’s undoubtedly evolved and blown up over the years. Now the service has expanded to Xbox console platforms, PC, and even mobile devices.

Typically, Microsoft has continued to add more video games to the collection each month. We already know that each and every Microsoft first-party studio release will launch and remain on the Game Pass subscription service. However, outside of the first-party collection of video games released into the marketplace, Microsoft has a rotating collection of third-party games available through the service. Each month we usually see Microsoft reveal two waves of game announcements.

These announcements reveal what games are being added to the subscription service soon. We already had seen the first wave announced, and the games revealed have all been added to the subscription service. Today, however, we have the second wave of games coming to the Game Pass service this month. You can read which games will be coming soon, the platforms accessible to play them, and their official release dates below.

Xbox Game Pass Coming Soon

Need For Speed Unbound – Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S (EA Play) June 22

The Bookwalker – Console, PC June 22

Bramble: The Mountain King – Cloud, Console, PC June 27

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch – Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S June 27

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town – Console, PC June 29

Arcade Paradise – Console, PC July 3

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever – Console, PC July 5

These games will be added in over the course of this month and the start of July. Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that to enjoy certain features like cloud gaming or EA Play titles, you will need to be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber. At any rate, keep an eye out for these games being added into the mix. Of course, you will eventually see these games get removed from the subscription service. But that won’t be anytime soon, so you should have plenty of opportunities to try these games out before Microsoft is forced to remove them from the subscription service.