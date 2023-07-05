AEW Fight Forever: How To Earn A+ Career Score | Hall-of-Famer Guide

Unlock the Hall-of-Famer achievement / trophy in AEW Fight Forever — all you need are a few tips to get you started. The Road To Elite mode puts your Wrestler into random storylines and matches as you progress through the weeks, travelling the continental United States on tour and fighting for the Championship Belt. At the end of your run, you’ll be given a letter grade depending on your Career Score. By fighting more matches, winning those matches and playing on higher difficulty levels, you’ll get more points and money to spend on your stats.

When you complete the Road To Elite mode in AEW Fight Forever, you’ll be rewarded with a Career Score based on how many points you’ve earned when playing through the story mode.

To unlock the Hall-of-Famer achievement / trophy and complete all the Challenges, you’ll need to earn A+ in Road To Elite. That’s the highest possible score, and getting it is both surprisingly tricky and totally possible for even the worst players.

To earn A+ you’ll need at least 121,000 points — some players have reported wildly high numbers for A+, but we were able to earn an A+ with just this number.

Play on Elite difficulty. This will get you more points faster. If you hit a particularly tough match, lower the difficulty so you can win — winning is most important. If you can't win a match on Elite, just lower it. You can boost it back up after.

Do every bonus match. Every week you'll be able to play an extra match on Dark / Rampage. Do it and win for the bonus points.

Purchase Energy Boosters. Use the extra cash you'll earn by winning matches to buy Energy Boosters. These allow you to take an extra turn — use it for more training!

Win mini-games every week. In addition to playing bonus matches, you'll also want to win mini-games. Between training, play through mini-games for a boost. If you think you're about to lose, you can exit the game to reset before your attempt. If they're too random, just skip them for that week.

Relax by sight-seeing. Before a match, go sight-seeing to boost your momentum. You'll start the next match stronger — very useful for Elite difficulty.

That’s all the major tips you need to score high enough. If you’re mostly playing on Elite Difficulty, this challenge is actually pretty lenient. If you win everything, you can score 150,000 points — but you only really need 121,000 for an A+.

NOTE: If you’re really struggling, try playing as a strong wrestler. Premier wrestlers like Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson and CM Punk are extremely strong in this game.

As noted above, you can also save scum — by exiting a match or mini-game before it is complete, you’ll reload your save and reset to before the match / mini-game has begun. Then you can try again. Sometimes you’ll be put into an impossible situation. If you’re stuck in a 1-on-3 match, I recommend lowering the difficulty temporarily to win.