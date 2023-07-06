Fortnite: Best Landing Spots in Chapter 4 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has some interesting points of interest, so what are the best landing spots?

Where you land can dictate how the rest of your match will play out and of course, you want to start your game off in the best way possible.

Here are the best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Rumble Ruins

When it comes to the best landing spots this season, Rumble Ruins is at the top of our list. The point of interest is home to over 100 chests and a vault, so you’re guaranteed to be stocked up on loot. Also, you can hire a Scout Specialist from this jungle-themed area to help you out by marking enemies and chests.

Brutal Bastion

Although its one of the more competitive points of interest, its definitely worth the risk. You can get your hands on some of the strongest loot in the game by killing the High Card boss that has the chance to spawn there. You can then pick up the vault key card that he drops and grab all the goodies inside. Brutal Bastion contains launch pads, making it easy to rotate to nearby areas such as Shady Stilts and Slappy Shores.

Speaking of Slappy Shores…

Slappy Shores

Slappy Shores has a lot to offer. You can either land towards the northern section where there are an array of houses to loot, or at the warehouse to the south. There are a lot of buildings to search through and even a capture point for you to take control of. As the name suggests, there’s a whole lot of Slap Juice, giving you handy speed and health boosts.

Frenzy Fields

If you’re a veteran Fortnite fan, you may recognise Frenzy Fields as it resembles Frenzy Farm from Chapter 2. There’s plenty of ground loot and an opportunity to earn some early-game kills as the point of interest is quite open, enabling a lot of long range battles.

Crude Harbor

If you prefer to adopt a more passive play style, Crude Harbor could be the perfect landing spot for you. From the moment you land, you should be able to prepare for what lies ahead at your own pace, with little to no opposition. Moreover, you’ll find two Slurp Trucks at Crude Harbor, ensuring you’re starting your match with full health and shield.

That concludes our guide for the best Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 landing spots.