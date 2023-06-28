Fortnite: How to get the Explosive Repeater Rifle | Location Guide

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has taken us to the Wilds. The middle of the island has collapsed, revealing a hidden jungle containing various plants, rideable Raptors, and an array of secrets waiting to be uncovered. Epic Games has continued to shake up the loot pool by adding new weapons for players to master. The latest kid on the block is the Explosive Repeater Rifle and this guide will show you its location, so you can pick it up in your next match.

The Explosive Repeater Rifle fires rounds that let off a small explosion on impact. As a result, you don’t have to directly hit your target to deal some damage. This allows you to shred through enemy health, or even destroy builds, forcing your opponent out of cover. Its worth noting that the Heavy Sniper Rifle has been placed in the vault to make way for the Explosive Repeater Rifle.

Explosive Repeater Rifle location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

You can get your hands on the Explosive Repeater Rifle simply by looting. You can find the gun in regular and Rare Chests, Holo-Chests, and even as ground loot. Remember, you need keys in order to open Holo-Chests. In addition, you can use your gold bars to purchase the weapon by visiting the NPC, Nia. You’ll find her to the south of Steamy Springs, close to the Grind Rails Bridge that leads to Kenjutsu Crossing. She offers an Epic version of the Explosive Repeater Rifle in exchange for 250 gold bars.

That’s everything you need to know about the new Explosive Repeater Rifle and its location on the Fortnite map. We’ll have to wait and see where it stacks up in the meta as Chapter 4 Season 3 continues to progress.