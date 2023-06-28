Final Fantasy 16: Where To Find Scarletite | Material Guide

Find all the Scarletite in Final Fantasy 16 with our complete rundown of locations. This rare crafting material is mostly earned by defeating Notorious Marks — but you can also earn extra by completing a side-quest in the same general region you’ll want to use it. Scarletite is specifically important for getting the Excalibur sword, one of the best swords for the mid-game.

Scarletite is a rare material that can be acquired when you reach the Velkroy Desert region. Scarletite is required to craft the Drakeslayer gear.

What is Scarletite For?: Use it to craft Drakeslayer Belt, Drakeslayer Bracelets and Excalibur Sword purple items from the Blacksmith’s Forge.

There are x3 Scarletite pieces required. You can get one each from three Notorious Marks that are found around the same time as the Hunt Board monsters in the story.

Scarletite Locations :

: Hot Water Side-Quest : Velkroy Desert – Complete the Hot Water side-quest in The Dalimil Inn village. This quest is available during MQ #: Riddle of the Sands .

: Velkroy Desert – Complete the side-quest in The Dalimil Inn village. This quest is available during . Dozmare Notorious Mark : Caer Norvent River Gate – Complete the side-quest Blacksmith Blues 1 to automatically target this mark. The monster and side-quest are available during MQ #35: Here There Be Monsters .

: Caer Norvent River Gate – Complete the side-quest to automatically target this mark. The monster and side-quest are available during . Fastitocalon Notorious Mark : Velkroy Desert – Located in the far northeast corner of the desert region. Available during MQ #41: Riddle of the Sands .

: Velkroy Desert – Located in the far northeast corner of the desert region. Available during . The Ten of Clubs Notorious Mark: Dravozd – Found at a square ruin in the desert, southeast of the Fields of Corova. Available after MQ #52: Things Fall Apart.

That’s all three Scarletite locations. By defeating these three Notorious Marks, you’ll collect all the available Scarletite in the world. Two of the crafting recipes will unlock naturally once you reach the Velkroy Desert. The last recipe, for the Excalibur Sword, has to be unlocked by completing a special side-quest.

How To Get The Excalibur Sword

This powerful sword is available in the mid-game and requires you to complete the Blacksmith Blues 2 side-quest. Complete this side-quest to

Blacksmith Blues Side-quest Guide : Available after MQ #47: Letting Off Steam 3 .

: Available after . Return to The Hideaway and check the Reading Table in Clive’s Chambers . A letter has arrived. Answer it to begin the quest.

and check the in . A letter has arrived. Answer it to begin the quest. Talk to Blackthorne — then Charon and they’ll send you to Dalimil . Talk to Ignac in the Inn, then travel to the northeast of Velkroy Desert and recover the stolen items from the bandits.

— then and they’ll send you to . Talk to in the Inn, then travel to the northeast of and recover the stolen items from the bandits. Return with the whetsone to unlock the Excalibur Design Draft.

With the Excalibur Design Draft, you can craft the powerful Excalibur Sword. This requires x300 Wyrrite, x1 Grimalkin Hide and x1 Bomb Ember and x1 Scarletite. The rare items can be earned by completing Notorious Marks — and we’ve listed all the Scarletite locations above. At this point in the story, you should be able to collect 3-4 Scarletite. More than you’ll need for these three useful mid-game items.