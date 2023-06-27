Final Fantasy 16: Where To Find Whitewyrm Bone | Material Guide

Here’s how to find Whitewyrm Bone in Final Fantasy 16. This extremely rare material is used in crafting and upgraded the Diamond Set of gear, which includes a sword, braces and a belt. If you’re looking for more Whitewyrm Bones to craft (or upgrade) these extremely useful pieces of equipment, we’ve got a full explanation in the guide below.

How To Find Whitewyrm Bones

Whitewyrm Bone is a rare material used in crafting the Diamond Sword, Diamond Armlets and Silken Sash items. Getting Whitewyrm Bone is difficult — it only drops from one specific enemy during the main story, but it is possible to acquire more.

Where To Get Whitewyrm Bone: Whitewyrm Bone is acquired after defeating the White Dragon during the Main Quest: Fire From The Sky. This is a late game story quest and appears during your quest to destroy the Dominion Mothercrystal.

The White Dragon boss will drop the Whitewyrm Bone which can be used to craft the Diamond Sword, Diamond Armlets or Silken Sash — or is required to upgrade the gear to make it truly unstoppable. There’s just one problem. You’ll need more Whitewyrm Bones if you want to craft or upgrade all of these items.

How To Get More Whitewyrm Bones: From The Hideaway, use the Fallen obelisk to replay main story quests. Replay Fire From The Sky and defeat the White Dragon. You won’t get as much EXP but you will get another Whitewyrm Bone.

Don’t miss out on this valuable reward. It is unmissable, but the items you can get are the real prize.

What Are Whitewyrm Bones Used For?

Whitewyrm Bone is required to craft or upgrade three items: the Diamond Sword, the Diamond Armlets and the Silken Sash. Here’s a quick rundown for each of these items.

Diamond Sword : 245 PHYS / 245 MAG – Powerful sword that can be purchased from Charon’s Shop in the Hideaway or can be crafted at Blackthorne’s Forge.

: 245 PHYS / 245 MAG – Powerful sword that can be purchased from Charon’s Shop in the Hideaway or can be crafted at Blackthorne’s Forge. Can be upgraded up to 265 PHYS / 265 MAG. Requires +1 Whitewyrm Bone for the first upgrade, and no super rare items for the second upgrade.

Diamond Armlets : 65 DEF. Can be purchased at Charon’s Shop in the Hideaway.

: 65 DEF. Can be purchased at Charon’s Shop in the Hideaway. Can be upgraded up to 71 DEF / 24 HP with a Whitewyrm Bone. No rare items required for the second upgrade.

Silken Sash : 66 DEF. Can be purchased at Charon’s Shop in the Hideaway or crafted at Blackthorne’s Forge.

: 66 DEF. Can be purchased at Charon’s Shop in the Hideaway or crafted at Blackthorne’s Forge. Can be upgraded up to 72 DEF / 24 HP with a Whitewyrm Bone. No other rare items required for the second upgrade.

Whitewyrm Bones can be used to craft a full set of Diamond Gear that give you a huge defense bonus when everything is equipped and upgraded. Getting another Whitewyrm Bones for all this gear is going to be a huge pain, so you can either choose to upgrade just one or replay the same main quest x3 times to get x3 Whitewyrm Bones. I highly recommend you purchase all three items instead of crafting them, so you can use the valuable Whitewyrm Bones for reinforcing / upgrading instead of crafting something you can just buy.