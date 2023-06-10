Fortnite: How to Find and Ride Raptors in Chapter 4 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is here and players new and old have been introduced to the Wilds. The latest season has added an array of new weapons to the island, captivating points of interest to explore, and of course, reintroduced animals. Raptors are back in Fortnite and once you find one, you can ride it.

This isn’t the first time Raptors have been in Fortnite. They made their debut all the way back in Season 6. Mounting a Raptor is a useful way to hop, skip, and jump across the map. Tracking one down may not be as easy as it sounds, plus you’ll be competing with other players who want a Raptor companion by their side, too.

More Fortnite guides

There are two ways of finding Raptors in Fortnite

Raptors can be found at the new jungle-themed points of interest. If you find a Raptor running around the wild, you can approach it and simply jump on its back. Be careful, Raptors are hostile and will attack you until you tame them.

If you aren’t lucky enough to come across a Raptor in the jungle, you’ll have to look for Raptor eggs. Keep your eyes peeled as these eggs are dotted across the floor of the jungle biome. Once you spot one of these huge eggs, all you have to do is interact with it and a fully grown Raptor will jump out. Additionally, Raptors hatched from eggs are instantly friendly.

When you’re riding a Raptor, you can jump, do a high jump while sprinting, and even shoot while you’re still sat on the animal’s back. If you’re running low on health, a Raptor may have to be sacrificed. Eliminating them will drop meat you can eat which will replenish some of your health.

That’s how you find and ride Raptors in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Wolves and Boars have also returned, so you’re not short of options!