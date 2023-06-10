Fortnite: How to Bring the Prism to Trace at The Apparatus | Secret Challenge

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is here and fans new and old have been introduced to the Wilds. To start the season on the right foot, Epic Games has rolled out various quests to give you the opportunity to make some early progress through the battle pass. If you need some help bringing the Prism to Trace at The Apparatus, we’ve got everything you need to know about the Fortnite challenge.

This particular challenge is a Snapshot quest, but it isn’t listed on the quests tab. Therefore, some players may not know about it and you wouldn’t want to miss out on some extra rewards.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: All Job Board Locations in Chapter 4 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to Complete Transformers Quests | Fortnite: All New and Returning Reality Augments in Chapter 4 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to Unlock Optimus Prime Skin | Fortnite: All Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapons in Chapter 4 Season 3 | Fortnite: All New Weapons in Chapter 4 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to get the Free Coldest Circles Quest Pack | Fortnite: How to Complete Ranked Urgent Quests and Unlock Free Rewards | Fortnite: Where to Find Spider-Gwen | Location Guide | Fortnite: How to get Spider-Verse Web Shooters | Fortnite: How to Participate in Web Battles and Earn Free Rewards | Fortnite: Vault Locations and How to Open Them | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: Where to Find Loot Lake Island | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: How to Play Split Screen | Xbox and PlayStation | Fortnite: How to get ODM Gear and Thunder Spears |

Pinning down the Prism

The Prism is a blue crystal that’s located on the bottom floor of the landmark called The Apparatus. More specifically, the building you’re looking for is east of Rumble Ruins, towards the edge of the jungle crater. When you enter the ground floor of The Apparatus, you’ll see the glowing Prism crystal. All you have to do is interact with it to pick it up and that’s the first part of the challenge done and dusted.

Then, you have to hand the Prism to Trace, a new NPC in Chapter 4 Season 3. Luckily, Trace isn’t too far away, roaming the top floor of the ruins. All you have to do is follow the stairs up The Apparatus until you reach the roof. You can then speak to Trace and he will prompt you to hand over the crystal.

Its worth noting that if you die while holding the crystal, you’ll have to collect it again in your next game. The challenge needs to be completed in the same match.

Once you’ve made your way through the dialogue and successfully given the Prism to Trace at The Apparatus, you’ll earn 20,000 XP towards your Fortnite battle pass.