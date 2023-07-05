Final Fantasy 16: The White-Winged Wonder Quest Guide

There are plenty of side quests for players to complete in Final Fantasy 16, however, not all of them are created equally in terms of quality storytelling and completion rewards. The game tends to distinguish the best quests with an alternate side quest marker that has a plus symbol on it and the first one that players will encounter is for the White-Winged Wonder side quest.

The side quest’s rewards are very much worth it as it allows players to unlock the Chocobo mount in Final Fantasy 16. Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking the Chocobo and completing the White-Winged Wonder quest in the game.

How to Start The White-Winged Wonder

The White-Winged Wonder is a side quest in Final Fantasy 16 that isn’t able to be started until after starting the Gathering Storm main quest which occurs several hours into the game. After helping the residents of Martha’s Rest in the Home, Sweet Home quest, you’ll start the Gathering Storm and have access to The White-Winged Wonder. To begin the quest, speak with Rowan, the Traveling Trader to the south of Martha’s Rest.

The White-Winged Wonder Quest Guide

When you speak with Rowan, he’ll tell you about some wild Chocobos that have been fighting off local bandits. Rowan will request that you save the Chocobos from the bandits. Accept the quest and then head south to the area marked on the map below:

Once you get there, you’ll see a quick cutscene where Clive investigates the area and finds some tracks that lead off to another destination. Follow the quest marker to the location to the south and you’ll see another cutscene where the bandits are getting ready to kill the white Chocobo and its family.

After the cutscene is over, you’ll immediately start a fight with the bandits. They’re nothing special and should go down pretty easily if you’re properly leveled to the mid-twenties. If you’re having trouble dealing with them, try to use some AoE attacks such as Flames of Rebirth or Pile Drive to damage several of the bandits at once.

As you thin out the bandits’ numbers, more enemies will arrive. The only really threatening enemy here is the Huntsman which is the bigger enemy type that wields a hammer. While he may be menacing, he shouldn’t be anything you haven’t seen before at this point in the game. Take them all out and you’ll see a cutscene where Clive realizes that the Chocobo he saved was his old mount from when he was a kid.

After the cutscene is over, Rowan will outfit Ambrosia with a saddle and you’ll unlock the ability to ride the Chocobo whenever you please as you explore the world of Final Fantasy 16. To summon Ambrosia, hold down R3 and then approach the Chocobo and press the X button to mount it.