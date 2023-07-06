The Pokemon Company Making New “Beyond The Pokedex” Show

The Pokemon Company will forever be revered for creating one of the most beloved gaming franchises ever via its pocket monsters. Since its creation over 25 years ago, the franchise has ballooned into something most splendid. The anime lasted 25 years with its protagonist Ash Ketchum, and its sequel series has just started. Every mainline entry in the franchise has been a big success, with Gen 9 setting records on the Nintendo Switch, and they even had a successful live-action movie featuring Ryan Reynolds as Detective Pikachu. So what else could they do to try and appeal to everyone in their fanbase?

Well, we’ve gotten our answer via the new YouTube series “Beyond The Pokedex.” As noted on the franchise’s official website, the series will take a look at a single Pokemon every episode and then detail them so fans can understand them better. This will include not only how they look or act but how they’ve been interpreted in video games, anime, and beyond. So if you’re unfamiliar with a certain Pokemon, you may only need to wait for a certain episode to pop up and hear the lowdown on them.

For example, the first episode concerns the Gen 8 starter Sobble, who was heavily showcased in the recent anime via trainer Goh and had a beloved evolution via Inteleon. The “Pokemon Researchers” do a great job breaking the pocket monster down and giving you tips on seeing them in various video games. The video is over eleven minutes long, so don’t be afraid to sit back and relax as you watch this water Pokemon in action:

As some of you might be thinking, “It’ll be hard to do 1000 episodes like this, right?” It would, but that doesn’t mean The Pokemon Company won’t try!

Plus, it’s possible that certain episodes of “Beyond The Pokedex” won’t get as much attention due to their “lower” status in the Poke-rankings or their appearances in other media. For example, do we really need to hear 11 minutes about something like Dunsparce or Dundunsparce? We don’t think so.

But in contrast, for new players wanting to learn more about the older generations of Pokemon or veteran players who want to see if they truly “know everything” about this world, this series could be a fun way to learn and have some nostalgia thrown at them.

So if you’re interested in this, stay tuned to the franchise’s official YouTube channel!