Starfield Will Let You Be A Space Pirate

Plenty of people out there can’t wait for Starfield to come out. Simply put, the game has been anticipated for a long time, and Bethesda has been “teasing its greatness” for years, which has been a bit of a double-edged sword for them. Why? Well, we’ve seen other developers do similar things for “Universe-Spanning Titles,” and then gamers get the game and go, “This isn’t what you promised us!” Hello Games knows exactly what we’re talking about. But, based on everything we’re seeing from this game, Bethesda is making it known that there is a ton of freedom you capitalize on.

For example, in a new tweet about the game, Bethesda reveals that you can well and truly become a space pirate. You can board an enemy ship, clear out its crew, and do with it as you please. If you want to keep it? Do it! Do you want to steal it and improve it to suit your needs? By all means! Or, if you’re just in it for the case, you can steal it and then sell it off to the person who can give you the most profit. The choice is yours and yours alone:

If you've always dreamed of being a space pirate, you're in luck! 🏴‍☠️



You can board an enemy ship and add it to your collection, make upgrades, or sell it. pic.twitter.com/zaBstkzgLU — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) July 5, 2023

While this may seem like a “minor detail” at first, it can be much more than that if you let it be. After all, every ship is stealable, meaning the whole universe full of ships could be yours for the taking if you choose to go on this path. It also means you can save yourself plenty of money by stealing ships versus building or buying them. Plus, who hasn’t wanted to be a pirate at one point in their life?

On the grander scale, being able to steal what you want throws more options into the mix, making you pay attention to what else is out there. Just remember, a cocky pirate often gets killed, so don’t get cocky!

Plus, that’s just one detail that is meant to make Starfield feel special. The main campaign will be up to 40 hours long, depending on how you play it, but when you add in all the other content that Bethesda is preparing, then you get a massive experience begging to be completed.

That’s one of the reasons why the game has been delayed so long. Todd Howard and the dev team wanted nothing more than to make this everything they wanted it to be and then some.