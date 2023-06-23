Pokemon Ultimate Journeys Launches Final Part On Netflix

It’s been a long road to get where we are, but at last, Pokemon Ultimate Journeys has released “Part 3” of its adventures on Netflix. That means it’s time for those of us in the West, and especially the United States, to finally see how Ash will end this key moment of his Pokemon journey. If you recall, Part 2 ended with Ash making it into the Master 8 in the Pokemon Coronation Series. That meant he would be fighting against the very best of the best in the Pokemon world, many of which were current champions of past regions he battled in.

The first fight he’ll partake in will be against Steven Stone, the champion of Hoenn. After that, he’ll take on Cynthia, the Sinnoh Champion, and at the end, Leon, the champion of Galar! These battles with push Ash like never before, and he’ll need to use all his Pokemon and abilities from the past to give his foes the fight of their lives!

You can check out the trailer for Pokemon Ultimate Journeys Part 3 below:

As you can see, this will be a very impactful set of episodes, but it won’t be the only story we’ll see in this final part. Goh will partake in his final missions to be a part of Project Mew, including getting to once again meet the Pokemon that started his own Pokemon journey. Chloe will continue her personal quest with Eevee too, and there will be plenty of cameos from friends past as Ash tries to become the World Champion.

On that note, the voice actress for Ash decided to hype up the final part of the Netflix series in an interview with Entertainment Tonight and revealed what it was likely voicing Ash in another key moment of his journey. Check it out below:

But as all of you know, this is one of the last stops on the journey of Ash Ketchem regarding the English dub. Over in Japan, his time in the spotlight has ended and even led to a new anime coming to replace the main one that’s lasted 25 years.

But this isn’t “the end” just yet, as there is the epilogue series that many suspects will come to the West later this year. If that is the case, we’ll get to see the true end to Ash’s journey and get to wish him off as he continues to be the very best like no one ever was!