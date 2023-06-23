Super Mario RPG Remake On Amazon Proves The Hype Is Real

Many fans are still “reeling” from the Nintendo Direct we got on Wednesday. Firstly because the Direct actually came and wasn’t just one of the many rumors surrounding The Big N that never comes to pass. Second, while not everything was perfect, several reveals made gamers happy and excited for both the back half of 2023 and early 2024. But easily, the biggest thing in most people’s minds was the announcement of the Super Mario RPG remake. It’s not hard to say that its announcement nearly broke the internet, as many felt this was something they’d “never get.”

While that may be “nice to say,” that’s a bit hard to prove, right? Except, it’s really not. Many of the games that were revealed during the Nintendo Direct were available for pre-order on Amazon and other sites. Would you like to guess which game now dominates Amazon despite not being out for several months? Yep, Super Mario RPG.

Best selling games currently on Amazon US:



1) Super Mario RPG Remake

2) Zelda: TOTK

3) Super Mario Bros. Wonder

4) FF XVI

5) Pikmin 1+2 Collection



In the US, the original Super Mario RPG on SNES sold 200k in one month. I have a feeling the remake will crush that haha. — Stealth (@Stealth40k) June 23, 2023

The reason that this is important is clear via the tweet. At the bottom, insider Stealth notes that the game wasn’t the biggest sales hit when it launched in the US decades ago. That’s because this title was a “first” for many things that Mario and his allies would become associated with later on.

Another reason was that this wasn’t a pure “Nintendo title.” It was a collaboration with Square Soft. They were the ones who turned Mario’s world into an RPG setting, took the platformer and gave him turn-based battle mechanics, and more.

It was also one of the first games to use a 3D-style world in the era of sprite graphics. It was downright revolutionary, and many people didn’t realize that until later on. Over the years, with the game never being ported to anything outside of the Virtual Console, people kept hyping it up and talking about why it mattered. The character Geno is one that many people have wanted to see in Super Smash Bros as a playable character because they loved in him the RPG.

So with this remake, which we know will feature fully redone graphics, music, and updated gameplay mechanics to an extent, gamers who have never had the chance to enjoy this title are going to get their opportunity. Plus, those who enjoyed the game when it first came out will see it in a new light and enjoy it with fresh eyes.

When you add all that up, is it any wonder that it’s on top of Amazon right now?