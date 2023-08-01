Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Fully Reveals Rayman Content!

It seemed pretty obvious from the start that Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope would have DLC. If for no other reason than Ubisoft had done a DLC expansion for the original game between these two franchises. But what surprised some people was that the DLC we got was robust and unique. We got a challenge tower, we got some story content that fit between the main campaign, and now, we’re going to get content featuring Rayman! The best part is that we now know what the content will be, and it will be crazy!

Here’s the official synopsis for the DLC titled “Rayman In the Phantom Show”:

“Rayman is back! And he is the special guest in a new mysterious dimension: the Phantom’s Opera network studio. The Phantom, the charismatic ghostly boss of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, is also coming back and asking for help to improve his channel’s ratings.”

Here’s the trailer for it too:

Rayman is back, and he's the special guest in a new mysterious dimension: the Phantom's Opera network studio. #MarioRabbids Sparks of Hope DLC 3: Rayman in the Phantom Show releases on Aug. 30. pic.twitter.com/TJjffisSQu — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 1, 2023

As you can see, Rayman, alongside Rabbid Mario and Rabbid Peach, are trapped inside a weird TV station run by The Phantom. They will have to face off against enemies old and new to get out of the dimension alive!

There are nice little tidbits to show off the kind of abilities that Rayman will have in the game, including being able to use rings to get around. His teamwork with the Rabbids will undoubtedly be equally as special given their “unique history.” Don’t forget. Rayman’s games first brought the Rabbids to our gaming world, so this is a unique kind of “full circle” moment.

Arguably the best part of this announcement is, as the tweet above notes, the DLC will be arriving on August 30th!

That means we won’t have to wait long to enjoy the final bit of DLC for the game.

However, the real question here is whether Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope will be the end of this beautiful collaboration. All signs point to it being that way, sadly. Ubisoft noted that the game didn’t sell as well as the original on the Nintendo Switch. Though, to be fair, that game had five years to sell copies, whereas the sequel hasn’t even been out a full year.

There were even statements by Ubisoft that said Nintendo wanted this game to be saved for the next system they’re doing, which is odd for many reasons.

But if nothing else, hopefully, this DLC will bring a nice “curtain call” to the franchise.