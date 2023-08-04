Baldur’s Gate 3 Mod Will Increase Your Party Size To 8 Characters

Baldur’s Gate 3 just launched, and it’s not without its fair share of problems. Like most games that launch, there are some bugs to clear out. One of the issues players have been vocal about regarding Larian Studios’ latest RPG is the save progress bug. This bug has been preventing players from saving the game, and that is a huge headache. Fortunately, the developers have brought out a post to showcase some solutions. However, if you find the game works fine on your end, you might be keen on dabbling into the mods.

Mods are bountiful for PC players, and while the Baldur’s Gate 3 RPG just launched, there are some mods to enhance the gameplay experience. For instance, this latest mod to come out is all about expanding the party size. You can bump up the party to a whopping eight characters, which is a big plus. Come on, the more, the merrier, right? Right now, the game comes standard with the ability to have four characters in your party. But if you’re on a grand adventure with life and death on the line, wouldn’t you want a few more able-body members to assist you?

This latest mod we’re finding out about comes from modder SildurFX. Found through the Nexus Mods, which is more or less standard for PC mods, the download you’re looking for is called Party Limit Begone. Thanks to PC Gamer, we’re finding out about this mod and wanted to share the news with our audience. The mod just increases the party limit to eight characters which should be relatively easy to download and get working. Essentially there are only three steps to this mod which are downloading the file, moving it over to the designated folder, and launching the game.

Unfortunately, this mod is only accessible for the game’s single-player component. So if you want to bump up the party members during multiplayer, you’re out of luck right now. But this is a new release, and it’s bound to have quite a few thrilling mods added into the mix as time goes on. So you’ll want to watch for any new exciting mod releases on the Nexus Mods website.

As mentioned, Baldur’s Gate 3 launched into the marketplace yesterday, August 3, 2023. Currently, the game is only available to pick up and play on the PC platform. However, we know that PlayStation 5 players will see this game available on September 6, 2023. Xbox Series X/S players are left waiting on the development team at Larian Studios to reveal just when they are expecting the port to become available. If you want our overall thoughts on the game, you can find our Before You Buy video coverage on Baldur’s Gate 3 available below.