Baldur’s Gate 3 Developers Provide A Solution If You Can’t Save

Update:

It looks like the development team has released a hotfix to resolve the save issue. You can find the entire breakdown of what this hotfix resolves on the official Steam page.

Original Story…

Baldur’s Gate 3 just launched into the marketplace, and it’s on par with a whole lot of other games that release on PC. The initial bugs are there, giving some players a headache. One issue that might be a huge pain for some players is the inability to save. That’s certainly an annoying bug to deal with for any video game release, especially an RPG. But today, we’re finding out that the developers have provided some potential solutions to this problem.

Larian Studios have noticed the game can be troublesome for some players regarding saving. There are issues with the game loading and synching, which is causing players to restart the entire beginning process of Baldur’s Gate 3 again. So it wasn’t too long after its release that the developers provided a web page showing off some tips for resolving this issue. Unfortunately, it’s not a one-size-fits-all here. There are multiple solutions that the developers have provided, which have you digging into the files and making some adjustments manually. Hopefully, one of these solutions will help resolve the issue on your end.

But you can dig through all the solutions right here. These solutions are hopefully easy enough for you to dig through, especially if you’re not as tech-savvy. But if you can venture to your computer’s different file storage locations, then it should be easy to go through. Meanwhile, the developers are likely still trying to pinpoint what exactly is causing some players to have issues with saving their game progress. Since we’re moving into the weekend, quite a few more players will be logging into the game to continue going through their individual campaigns or trying the title out for the first time.

So again, we’re hopeful that a solution works or that Larian Studios can send out an update that resolves this problem for players. At any rate, if you haven’t picked the game up yet, then it’s currently available for the PC platform. Meanwhile, we know that PlayStation 5 players will receive the game on September 6, 2023. As for those on Xbox Series X/S platforms, we’re still left without a release date as the developers continue to work on the port. But with all that said, we do have a Before You Buy coverage for this latest RPG that’s taken the internet by storm. You can check out our thoughts on the game within the video we have embedded below.