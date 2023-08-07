Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Recruit Minthara | Secret Party Member

Minthara is an optional (and evil) party member in Baldur’s Gate 3. She’s a deadly Paladin that wields two blades at once and serves the Cult of the Absolute. To get her to join, you must help her during the Raid the Grove quest and help her completely wipe out the grove. This quest allows you to gain one of two characters — you can either unlock the friendly Druid Halsin or the evil Paladin Minthara. You can’t get both in one playthrough.

It takes some time for them to join you, but you’ll block yourself off from their quests if you don’t follow the right path in Act 1. This is how to charm Minthara and get the evil Drow to stick with your party as a fully playable character — and a romance option.

How To Recruit Minthara

Minthara is a powerful and evil optional party member that can only be acquired if you choose to work with the Cult of the Absolute and destroy the Emerald Grove in Act 1. Early in Act 1, you’ll encounter the Emerald Grove — a druid sanctuary where Tiefling refugees are hiding. You’ll be sent to the Goblin Camp to the west in search of their lost leader Halsin.

NOTE: Do NOT rescue Halsin to make the grove raid easier. You also must also make sure the Emerald Grove ritual spell is not activated, blocking the grove off completely and stopping the raid.

If you’re feeling evil, you can choose to join the Goblin Camp. You can either lie your way into the camp using Wisdom or Charisma, or you can take control of their minds with your Mind Flayer powers. Mind Flayer powers can only be used once per Long Rest, so be prepared before approaching the Goblin Camp. The Goblin Camp is west of the Emerald Grove, past the Blighting Village.

Once you convince the guards that you belong in the Goblin Camp, enter the Shattered Sanctuary to find Minthara. The drop is past Gut’s entrance chamber, past the ritual room with Dror. Look for a room with a library and an evil eye. You’ll find Minthara inside.

How To Recruit Minthara : You must enter the Goblin Camp peacefully and then talk to her in the Shattered Sanctuary interior area. If you trigger goblin attacks in the entire camp, you won’t be able to recruit her.

: You must enter the Goblin Camp peacefully and then talk to her in the Shattered Sanctuary interior area. If you trigger goblin attacks in the entire camp, you won’t be able to recruit her. Talk to Minthara and give her the location of the Emerald Grove . Once you give her the location, choose a Long Rest .

and give her the location of the . Once you give her the location, choose a . After waking up from a Long Rest , return to the Emerald Grove and talk to Zevlor . You can betray Zevlor now, or wait until talking to Minthara.

, return to the and talk to . You can betray Zevlor now, or wait until talking to Minthara. When Minthara mentally talks to you, agree to open the gates and allow the army of goblins to attack. She will join you as a guest character.

Help Minthara defeat everyone in the Emerald Grove. When the entire area of cleared out of enemies — which becomes very difficult against the Druids — Minthara will congratulate you.

Return to the camp and Minthara will be waiting for you. Have a Long Rest and choose to ‘Search Her Desires‘ and convince her to join your party. She can also unlock the optional Mountain Pass Route to the Moonrise Towers. After she joins your camp, continue to follow her quest (and her requests) until she becomes a full party member.