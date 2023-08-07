Quantum Error Officially Goes Gold

Those who have been watching Quantum Error, you know we’ve been a bit in the dark on just when this game would be releasing. It’s been something that developers have yet to unveil to the public. But at least we know now that the game is nearing its release as the development team announced they had reached the gold status for the game. That is great news for fans that are itching to try this horror gameplay experience out. However, we’re still uncertain when to expect the game to launch officially.

The news of the game reaching its gold status came out today on the official Quantum Error Twitter account. This tweet noted that the developers had reached gold status, which means they were done entirely with the game development. However, another user on Twitter reached out in hopes that they would gain some insight regarding just when the title will be launching. According to the development team, the game will soon have a release trailer highlighting not only when Quantum Error will launch into the marketplace but also some additional useful information.

Now if you’re uncertain about what going gold means, then we have to offer some insight. This is a huge milestone for development teams. Once a gold status is reached, the game is completely done with development. Mass production of the game and cases can be done along with shipping units off to retailers. Meanwhile, we typically see some work still going into the game. It’s just that the base game is ready for mass production, while studios can further clear out any bugs or technical issues for a day-one patch. We don’t know if that will be the case here or not, but at the very least, the developers are done with the game, and it’s ready for the public.

If you haven’t been watching Quantum Error, this game puts players into the role of a firefighter that is sent off to a remote research facility to deal with a massive fire. However, upon reaching the area, you’re met with a dark atmosphere and a series of hostile anomalies. You’ll need to use the gear you’ve come packed with and some tools found in the facility to make it out alive. In other news, the game was also recently scrapped for the PlayStation 4 platform. Developers have found the game too much of a problem to run as intended on the platform. Instead, players can expect the game to land on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms when it does release.