Has The Nintendo Switch Successor Been Priced?

If recent weeks have proven nothing, it’s that the internet and many people who refer to themselves as “sources” are in love with the topic of the next Nintendo console. Seriously, they can’t get enough of it and are willing to report just about anything and everything if they feel it’ll get them views and attention. Case in point, recently, there was word that dev kits for the successor to the Nintendo Switch had gone out, and there were “details” about what might be in the console itself. Fast forward to now, and a “Nintendo insider” claims to know the next system’s price.

The information comes from Zippo, whom you may know as a guy who makes all sorts of predictions about Nintendo and has a hit-or-miss record. According to a “source” he talked to, the Nintendo Switch successor will be priced at $399. According to his source, this is because this new price reflects the hardware in the console, and it gives Nintendo a “nice profit margin” for them to work with.

Zippo even says that this truly will be the price, “No more and no less.”

We obviously can’t take Zippo or the source at their word because they’re not Nintendo, and The Big N hasn’t confirmed anything yet. However, let’s look at this logically and see if their guess is at least fair.

When the Switch came out, it was priced at $300. That was one of the reasons the system sold so well. It was a much cheaper system but still had much to offer between games and hardware capabilities. Do recall that the Switch is now over 130 million units sold. So it clearly did something right!

One of the rumors surrounding its successor is that the graphics will be on par with the PS4 or the Xbox One. That’s important to think about because that would mean that more expensive parts would be in the system, which would need to raise the general price. It also goes to reason that Nintendo would upgrade or at least update many of the features that the Switch had to make it an even better system, which would raise the console’s base price.

So if we take this at face value, it’s possible that the new system could be valued at $400. Then again, Nintendo has surprised fans plenty of times, so we could get a different price entirely. As such, don’t believe such reports and rumors until Nintendo says something themselves.