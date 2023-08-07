Sony’s Latest Patent Discovery Wishes To Bring Aroma To Gaming

There’s no shortage of ways video game industry leaders have incorporated means to provide a better immersive experience. As technology improves, so does the means to incorporate new ideas. For instance, VR is just one area that blew up and provided a new means of enjoying video games while feeling like you’re in action. But one area that has never taken off is bringing aromas into video games or other entertainment media mediums. That might change if Sony could help it, as we have a new patent discovery.

Thanks to a report from Gamerant, we’re finding out that Sony has a new patent for aromas in entertainment. This patent shows a rough idea of how certain visual and audio cues would allow a specific fragrance to get released. That would provide another level of immersion for the player going through the game. Of course, this is not the first time aromas have been brought into the entertainment industry. But again, none actually took off and became a big component of the media we consume today.

Likewise, this is just a rough patent showing how Sony could provide cartridges emitting an aroma throughout the gameplay experience. There are still plenty of hurdles to see something like this come out. But again, this is just a patent, and if you’re familiar with patents, you know how common they are to be submitted by companies. Some of these patients eventually see the light of day, while others are left in the dark forever. It’s more of a means to show where some companies are considering investing when it comes to future features or hardware releases.

With that said, it would be interesting to see if Sony is able to incorporate some kind of aroma feature into future video games. It might be another thrilling immersive experience to bring players further into the gameplay experience. Would you be interested in some kind of device that would allow the area to get filled with a scent as you play through the game? I’m sure there are some who would prefer to keep scents out of video games, as there are bound to be quite a few rough-smelling scenes you might be going through. That could make playing a video game a real struggle, but again this is only a patent showing Sony is interested in bringing something like this into the market.