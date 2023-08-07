Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Gets Positive Reactions From Press Tour

We don’t need to tell you the full story of CD Projekt Red and its Cyberpunk-style title that they released back in 2020. You know about the hype that led to it being an anticipated release, and you know that the game was so glitchy at launch that it almost broke the company. However, you also know that the game did make a resurgence, and there is hope that things can bounce back in a big way, thanks to the upcoming DLC Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. CD Projekt Red has a good track record with epic DLC content, and fans hope that trend continues here.

The bad news is that the DLC won’t arrive until September 26th, so most of us will have to wait a while more to get our hands on it. The good news is that CD Projekt Red decided to do a little tour of Poland, where they advertised the game and let some people get to try out the DLC.

For proof of this, one Redditor posted pictures of herself at the event and did an AMA to answer fans’ questions.

One of the first questions asked was whether Dogtown, the main location of the DLC, feels more “alive” than Night City did when the base game was released. The Redditor noted that it definitely was, and her only lament was that she didn’t get the chance to talk with all the people and vendors because she only had one hour to play.

When asked about some of the differences between the two, the Redditor stated that the UI interface was “totally different.” They noted how V’s phone interface was much better, easier to parse information from, etc. They even said the skill tree looked completely different.

They also answered smaller questions about vehicles, how the new characters seemed to be, and more. But the key thing here is that the Redditor was extremely positive about the hour they played in the game and was willing to do an AMA to help hype things up.

CD Projekt Red has made numerous promises about Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, and one of them was that they wouldn’t make the mistakes of the past regarding bugs, lack of depth in certain areas, and making this part of the city feel like a living, breathing entity.

While one hour isn’t enough to judge an entire DLC expansion, it is enough to give players hope. We’ll have to wait and see if that hope is justified.